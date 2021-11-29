Immunology Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% by 2025|Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities & New Product Launches | 17000+ Technavio Reports

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is a key market for immunology in the region. The growing cases of infectious diseases will facilitate the immunology market growth in North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Factors such as growing organ transplantation will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the entry of biosimilars will restrict market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The immunology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The immunology market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA.

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers immunology products namely HUMIRA.

Amgen Inc. - The company offers immunology products namely IMLYGIC.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - The company offers immunology products namely ORENCIA.

The competitive scenario provided in the immunology market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

By Category, the market is classified as immunosuppressants and immuno boosters. The immunology market share growth by the immunosuppressants segment has been significant.

has been significant. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Immunology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

