Immunoprecipitation Market size is set to grow by USD 270.1 million from 2024-2028, Increasing R and D in biopharmaceuticals boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunoprecipitation market size is estimated to grow by USD 270.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immunoprecipitation Market 2024-2028

Immunoprecipitation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 270.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Chargen Life Sciences LLP, CLOUD CLONE CORP., Creative Biolabs, Danaher Corp., GenScript Biotech Corp., JSR Micro Inc., Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Proteintech Group Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sino Biological Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The genome projects' surge in recent years, including the Human Genome Project in India (2020), focuses on identifying disease-causing mutations and genetic variations specific to populations. This research drives advancements in medicine, biotechnology, and life sciences. Key players include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutes, and CROs.

Technologies like ChIP, Chromatrap, and IP assays using beads, primary/secondary antibodies, and buffers facilitate protein-protein interaction studies on targets like ACE2, SARS-CoV2, and antigens for autoimmune disorders, central nervous diseases, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases. The life sciences sector continues to grow, fueled by research on disease mechanisms and drug development.

Market Challenges

A shortage of skilled professionals hampers market growth. Choosing the right immunoprecipitation technique is crucial, impacting purification effectiveness, expenses, and time to market. Lack of proficient personnel in chromatography operations is a challenge, affecting equipment utilization and product quality. Training programs are vital, but recruiting experienced staff remains difficult, limiting adoption. The scarcity of skilled professionals is expected to hinder market growth.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Academic and research institutes

1.2 Contract research organizations

1.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Type 2.1 Chromatin immunoprecipitation

2.2 Individual protein immunoprecipitation

2.3 Co-immunoprecipitation

2.4 RNA immunoprecipitation Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Academic and research institutes- The academic and research institutes segment, valued at USD 293.62 million in 2018, is poised for significant growth. This segment encompasses fluidic technology applications in areas like microfluidics, neuroscience, and cellular research. Research institutes, pivotal in clinical diagnostics, collaborate with pharmaceutical, biotech, and insurance firms, reducing data management costs. R&D focus on neuroscience antibodies will further drive growth, bolstered by partnerships with universities and medical centers. Expect heightened market expansion during the forecast period, spurred by increased demand for life science experiments like chromatography and mass spectrometry.

Research Analysis

The immunoprecipitation market is driven by demand for kits and reagents for protein-protein interaction studies in autoimmune diseases, oncology, and central nervous disorders. Federal bodies fund research activities in immunotherapy, genomics, and microbiome. Modern genetic techniques like Chromatrap technology enable efficient Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) and ChIP-seq, facilitating epigenetic advancements.

Contract research organizations provide services for individual immunoprecipitation and RNA immunoprecipitation. Primary and secondary antibodies, agarose beads, and magnetic beads are key components. With the emergence of SARS-CoV2, ACE2 protein immunoprecipitation gains significance. Bio-Protocol guides protocols like Chromatrap Immunoprecipitation.

Market Research Overview

The Immunoprecipitation market is a significant segment in the life sciences industry, marked by the increasing use of immunoprecipitation techniques for protein-protein interaction studies. Markets for chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) and co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP) are key components of this market. These techniques involve the use of antibodies to isolate specific proteins from complex biological mixtures.

Antibodies are crucial reagents in immunoprecipitation, with the Antibody-conjugate market playing a pivotal role. Protein A and Protein G are commonly used in immunoprecipitation for capturing antigen-antibody complexes. The use of advanced technologies like mass spectrometry and microarrays for identifying and quantifying the precipitated proteins further enhances the market's potential.

The Immunoprecipitation market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for understanding complex biological systems and the development of new applications in various fields, including drug discovery and diagnostics.

