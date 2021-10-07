Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% | Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Siemens AG, Sofina SA, The Carlyle Group Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of products might hamper the market growth.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Application

Oncology And Endocrinology Testing



Infectious Disease Testing



Autoimmune Testing



Allergy Testing

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our immunoprotein diagnostic testing market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing use of immunochromatography-based cassette kits or test strips as one of the prime reasons driving the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market growth during the next few years.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist immunoprotein diagnostic testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of immunoprotein diagnostic testing market vendors

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Siemens AG, Sofina SA, The Carlyle Group Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

