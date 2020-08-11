ImmunoScape Targets Immunology Breakthroughs for COVID-19 and Oncology with $14.8M (SGD) in Global Financing Led by Anzu Partners and UTEC

ImmunoScape's immune profiling platform, which provides deep insights into the T-cells of the human immune system, is already intensely engaged in COVID-19 related programs on three continents.

"There is an urgent need to understand how the T-cell immune response contributes to COVID-19 immunity and can be leveraged for vaccine design," said ImmunoScape co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Alessandra Nardin. "In global collaborations with Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Parma (Italy), and Duke-NUS, we are evaluating COVID-19 patients and recovered individuals. We are building a large data set on human T-cell response to COVID-19, in an effort to develop new therapies and better vaccines with our partners."

ImmunoScape also has established collaborations with several vaccine development companies, including the San Diego-based Arcturus which is running clinical trials in Singapore.

"As a Singapore-based firm supported by the Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR), our team has deep experience assessing T-cell immune response to dengue, hepatitis B, and other viruses. It was clear that we must provide deep support to COVID-19 vaccine development in this global crisis", said ImmunoScape co-founder and CEO Choon Peng Ng, formerly a senior executive at A*STAR.

The company also aspires to continue its core mission of enabling advanced immunotherapies for cancer, an area where its scientific track record is very strong. "In 2019 we co-authored a paper together with collaborators at Genentech illustrating the role of our technology in evaluating checkpoint blockade immunotherapies" said Dr. Nardin. "The interest in those insights attracted global attention and encouraged us to seek financing to expand further into the US market."

"To deliver on the promise of individualized medicine for cancer, the biopharma industry desperately needs more insight into every patient's unique immune system. ImmunoScape can deliver this, and we are delighted to support them," said David Michael, Managing Partner of Anzu Partners.

ImmunoScape's technology can guide the development of immunotherapies, as the company has shown in major scientific journals," said Dr. Naonori Kurokawa, Partner of UTEC. "Now they are bringing these insights and capabilities to major biopharma clients globally."

ImmunoScape's technology was based on work begun at Stanford University, and continued at A*STAR of Singapore, where the company was established in 2017. ImmunoScape has received support from A*STAR and its commercialization arm A*ccelerate, as well as Enterprise Singapore. Technical founder Dr. Evan Newell, PhD, previously an A*STAR Science Fellow, is now based at Seattle's Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

