Immunosuppressant Market to Reach $42.51 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 14.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Immunosuppressants Market by Drug class (Corticosteroids, Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Calcineurin Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Anti-Proliferative Agents, and Others), Indication (Organ Transplantation, Autoimmune Disorders, and Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases), and Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and Online pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global immunosuppressants industry was estimated at $13.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $42.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in autoimmune disorders, and surge in demand for organ transplantation drive the growth of the global immunosuppressant market. On the other hand, lack of awareness toward organ transplantation impedes the growth to certain extent. However, several growth prospects in emerging economies have created a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6288





The calcineurin inhibitors segment to retain its dominance by 2026-

Based on drug class, the calcineurin inhibitors segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global immunosuppressant market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The same segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.2% by 2026. This is due to increased adoption of these drugs during organ transplantation. It's also helpful in treating autoimmune disorders.

The autoimmune disorders segment to maintain the lion's share during the study period-

Based on indication, the autoimmune disorders segment contributed to nearly half of the global immunosuppressant market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during 2019–2026. Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as arthritis across the globe has boosted the growth of the segment. The organ transplantation segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.5% till 2026. Surge in use of these drugs during organ transplantation has propelled the growth of the segment.

North America held the major share in 2018-

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global immunosuppressant market. This is attributed to increase in incidence of auto-immune disorders in this province. Simultaneously, the region across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the estimated period. Rise in healthcare expenditure, surge in disposable incomes, and government measures toward making immunosuppressant drugs available for patients contribute to the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6288

Key market players-

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Sanofi S.A.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Anti-Rheumatics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Drug Abuse Testing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

AI in Drug Screening Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research