Immunosuppressants Market Size to Grow by USD 6.69 billion with Expected YOY of 5.3% in 2022 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Immunosuppressants Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global immunosuppressants market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market. Our report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the immunosuppressants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immunosuppressants Market 2022-2026

Immunosuppressants Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Corticosteroids: Corticosteroids are used as a first-line treatment of autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Patients with autoimmune hemolytic anemia are mostly treated with low doses of corticosteroids. Patients receiving low doses of corticosteroids for more than six months have a lower incidence of relapse. Hence, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases across the globe is expected to increase the demand for corticosteroids and, thereby, contribute to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.



Monoclonal antibodies



Others

Geography

North America : 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. A rise in the number of organ transplants and technological advancement in the healthcare sector coupled with massive investment in research and development will facilitate the immunosuppressants market growth in North America over the forecast period. In addition, rising expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure and an increase in the number of road accidents are some of the other factors that are also fostering the growth of the regional market.

Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Immunosuppressants Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The immunosuppressants market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors are focusing on extensive product development activities, enhancements of distribution channels, and directing their efforts in the direction of regional expansion.

The immunosuppressants market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the R&D process, the success rate of the clinical trials, and the prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the immunosuppressants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Immunosuppressants Market Players are:

AbbVie Inc.

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

LEO Pharma AS

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

Sanofi

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants

Immunosuppressants Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist immunosuppressants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the immunosuppressants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the immunosuppressants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of immunosuppressants market vendors

Immunosuppressants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.99 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma AS, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Sanofi, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Drug Class



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Drug Class - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Drug Class - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Drug Class

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Drug Class



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Drug Class

5.3 Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Corticosteroids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Corticosteroids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Monoclonal antibodies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Monoclonal antibodies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 89: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 93: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 96: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 101: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sanofi

Exhibit 122: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 125: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 127: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

