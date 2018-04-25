Immunotherapy Clinical Trial Reveals Brain Tumor Shrinkage, Continues with Phase 3 Study

"Toca 5 uses a virus to stimulate a patient's own immune system and attack recurring high-grade gliomas – glioblastoma and anaplastic astrocytoma," explains Dr. Yaron Moshel, a board-certified neurosurgeon at ANS.

Patients randomized to the Toca regimen receive an investigational treatment that involves two discrete steps. During the first step, patients receive Toca 511 (vocimagene amiretrorepvec), a replicating virus that selectively infects cancer cells, at the time of surgery. After a few weeks, they then take cycles of Toca FC (extended-release 5-fluorocytosine), a potent anti-cancer pill that kills cancerous cells and activates immune cells selectively against cancerous ones, leaving healthy cells unharmed.

"Data from Phase 1 testing of the Toca regimen showed a favorable safety profile, complete tumor shrinkage, and extended patient longevity compared to other therapies," Dr. Moshel continues.

With the current standard of care, newly diagnosed patients with glioblastomas have a median survival of approximately 14 to 16 months. After recurrence, median survival is typically seven to nine months.

"In contrast, Phase 1 results of the immunotherapy trial showed median longevity of 14.4 months for patients with recurrent disease and patients with complete tumor shrinkage are still alive almost 3 years after starting the Toca regimen," adds Dr. Moshel. "These results are encouraging – for patients, their loved ones and the medical community – and we look forward to sharing further findings from Phase 3 within the next 18 months.

For more information, contact the ANS Brain Tumor Center at 973.285.7816 and visit ansdocs.com/tocagen.php.

Atlantic NeuroSurgical Specialists (ANS) is New Jersey's largest neurosurgical practice and one of the most advanced in the country. Since its founding in 1958, ANS has specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders affecting the nervous system. For more information, visit www.ansdocs.com.

