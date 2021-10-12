Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 326.36 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global immunotherapy drugs market report.

The immunotherapy drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.54% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for highest incremental growth about USD 116.68 billion , while the CAR-T cell therapy segment is likely to account for highest absolute growth rate of USD 1,279.79 billion during the forecast period. Over 5 CAR-T cell therapies approved during 2017-2020, with the global funding support. Kite Pharma, which is acquired by Gilead Sciences in 2017, received US FDA approval for Yescarta, which is the first CAR-T cell therapy. The drug generated a revenue of USD 70 million in the first quarter. North America in 2020 reported to have 56.28% share in immunotherapy market. The prevalence of cancer is on rise due to factors such as the adoption of westernization, increasing consumption of alcohol & smoking, etc. Hence, cancer segment is likely to witness the highest incremental growth of USD 126.48 billion by 2026. The approval of Kymriah for oncology treatment made Novartis AG the prominent vendor in immunotherapy market. The other key vendors are F. Hoffmann-La-Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, etc.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 14 other vendors

Immunotherapy Drugs Market – Segmentation

In 2020, the monoclonal antibody segment accounted for a significant share of 72.6% in the global immunotherapy drugs market, which is expected to witness an incremental growth to reach USD 239.72 billion by the end of 2026.

by the end of 2026. Immune system modulators or immunomodulators are substances that support immune function by modifying (generally in a beneficial way) the immune system's response to a threat. The two types of immunomodulators include one that is restricted to a single antigen while the other is generalized. The immunomodulation obtained by a single antigen is known as specific immunomodulation.

In 2020, the autoimmune and inflammatory diseases segment accounted for a revenue share of 42.28%. Autoimmune diseases are triggered by abnormal immune responses to functional parts of the body. Immunotherapy has the potential to alter or rebalance the immune system, so it can be used to control autoimmune diseases.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immune System Modulators

Car T-Cell Therapies

Others

Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Application

Cancer

Auto Immune & Inflammatory Disease

Others

Immunotherapy Drugs Market – Dynamics

Immunotherapy, an unconventional biological treatment, has emerged as a prominent approach because it provides superior efficacy and safety. During the era of precision medicine and effective immunotherapies, the necessity for rapid and efficient antineoplastic development has never been greater. The untreated ailments have become treatable due to biologics. Compared to chemotherapy and radiation, immunotherapy is restricted to killing the cancer tissue by activating its system. The facility of immunotherapy lies in its specificity. These personalized medicines offer substantial clinical benefits, especially in patients who had little to no hope of survival a decade ago. Also, these therapies have significantly increased the survival rates for different types of cancers. Another prominent advantage of immune therapy relative to cancer medical treatments is the durability of responses.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Launch of Next-Generation Immunotherapies

COVID-19 as Growth Catalyst

Prevalence of Cancer & Autoimmune Diseases

Approval of Novel Immunotherapy Drugs

Immunotherapy Drugs Market – Geography

In 2020, North America accounted for a revenue share of 56.28% in the global immunotherapy drugs market. North America has the highest share among all the regions and is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 105% during the forecast period at a CAGR of 12.68%. In North America, cancers are the second most prominent reason for death after cardiovascular conditions among all age groups. The prevalence of cancers is high among the Hispanic, Asian American, and American Indian, and Alaskan Native populations in the region. The prevalence and effects of cancer vary significantly among racial and ethnic groups due to inequalities in wealth. Although the incidence of infection-associated cancers is low in the region, it is relatively higher for cancers associated with lifestyle-related risk factors.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Major Vendors

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

AbbVie

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Bayer

Dendreon

Dynavax

Eli Lilly and Company

Elusys Therapeutics, Inc

Gilead Sciences, Inc

NBE Therapeutics

Pfizer, Inc

Sanofi

Seagen Inc.

Teva pharmaceuticals

