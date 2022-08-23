Immunotherapy Drugs Market to be Worth $200.55 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunotherapy drugs market size is expected to reach USD 200.55 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors contributing to the lucrative growth of the industry include increased awareness about chronic diseases including cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases, coupled with supportive government policies for drug approval.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The monoclonal antibodies drug type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

The growth can be attributed to the high demand for biologics treatment for various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases.

The cancer segment dominated the marketplace in 2021 due to the increased incidence of cancer globally and improved healthcare infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries.

North America dominated the industry in 2021, accounting for the maximum revenue share.

dominated the industry in 2021, accounting for the maximum revenue share. This is due to the increased adoption of immunotherapy, supportive reimbursement policies, and increased healthcare expenditure in the region.

Read 150-page market research report, "Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Cancer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Growth & Trends

The rising adoption of targeted therapies for chronic disease treatment is expected to increase inclination toward immunotherapy drugs, thereby driving the industry during the forecast period.

For instance, in May 2022, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu (trastuzumab) received U.S. approval for treating HER2-positive breast cancer. Other targeted immunotherapy drugs include Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) and Tecentriq (atezolizumab). In June 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. received EU approval for Tecentriq as an adjuvant treatment for NSCLC. In addition, developing healthcare infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries coupled with increased research & development by key players is anticipated to contribute to the industry growth. For instance, in December 2021, Novartis AG collaborated with BeiGene, Ltd. for ociperlimab (BGB-A1217), therefore expanding its R&D activities in immune-oncology.

In August 2021, Pfizer, Inc. shared positive results from phase 2b/3 clinical trial of ritlecitinib for treating alopecia areata. Moreover, the rise in the incidence of cancer cases worldwide is expected to drive the demand for immunotherapy drugs. As per Globocan reports, an estimated 19.3 million new oncology cases were diagnosed in 2020. Moreover, according to the European Society of Medical Oncology, cancer incidence in Europe is anticipated to rise by 21% between 2020 and 2040. Thus, approvals of various immunotherapy drugs for cancer treatment are predicted to increase industry growth.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immunotherapy drugs market based on drug type, indication, and region:

Immunotherapy Drugs Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunomodulators

Vaccines

Immunotherapy Drugs Market - Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Immunotherapy Drugs Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Immunotherapy Drugs Market

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

AbbVie, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

AstraZeneca

GSK

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Cellular Immunotherapy Market - The global cellular immunotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 37.97 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 22.41% during the forecast period, driven by the growing government support for innovative therapies research, rising prevalence of cancer, development of advanced cell-based immunotherapies, and increasing R&D investment by global players.

The global cellular immunotherapy market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 22.41% during the forecast period, driven by the growing government support for innovative therapies research, rising prevalence of cancer, development of advanced cell-based immunotherapies, and increasing R&D investment by global players. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market - The global cancer immunotherapy drug discovery outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. The main drivers of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer Worldwide, increasing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in cancer research, and the rise in awareness among people for advanced treatment of cancer.

- The global cancer immunotherapy drug discovery outsourcing market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. The main drivers of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer Worldwide, increasing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in cancer research, and the rise in awareness among people for advanced treatment of cancer. Allergy Immunotherapy Market - The global allergy immunotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of allergic conditions is expected to boost the market growth. According to the statistics published by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), global prevalence of allergic rhinitis ranges from 10% to 30%. The disease affects 7.8% of the adult population in U.S. alone.

Browse through Grand View Research's Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.