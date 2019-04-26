Immunovia - Report from AGM

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Immunovia AB (publ), corporate identity number 556730-4299 was held at Gamla Gästmatsalen in Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, Lund, Sweden on April 26 2019. A summary of the Meeting's resolutions follows:

Appropriation of the company's profit and loss

The Meeting resolved that the funds at its disposal of SEK 442,629,518 should be carried forward.

Directors' and audit fees

The Meeting resolved that Board members should be compensated with SEK 150,000 for Directors and SEK 400,000 for the Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee were compensated with SEK 40,000, and other members of these Committees were compensated with SEK 20,000. Travel expenses will be reimbursed in accordance with the company's policy. The Meeting also resolved that the auditors should be paid according to approved account.

Election of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors

The Meeting resolved to re-elect the Directors Carl Borrebaeck, Ann-Christine Sundell, Hans Johansson, Mimmi Ekberg and Christofer Sjögren as Directors, and elect Carl Borrebaeck as Chairman of the Board. The current board member Åsa Hedin has declined re-election. The Meeting elected authorized auditor Mats-Åke Andersson (who was previously the Company's Auditor in Charge) to be the company's auditor, with authorized public accountant Martin Gustafsson as deputy auditor.

Guidelines for remunerating senior executives

The Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for remunerating senior executives based on a proposal that the Board produced after recommendation from the Remuneration Committee.

Resolution to authorize the Board to take decisions on new share issues

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to decide on the new issue of an aggregate maximum number of shares that would mean a maximum increase of the share capital of twenty (20) percent based on the aggregate share capital of the company at the time of the AGM 2019, in accordance with, or departing from, shareholders' preferential rights, and with or without a decision on contribution in kind.

Resolution on incentive programm for key individuals

The Meeting approved the issue of a maximum of 191,000 share warrants to key individuals of the company, waiving shareholders' preferential rights, and authorised the Board to introduce an alternative cash-based incentive program for key individuals in countries where the allocation of shares is not appropriate.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia´s core technology platform, IMMray™, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. (Source: www.immunovia.com)

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

