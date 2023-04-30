Immunovia AB appoints new CEO

LUND, Sweden, April 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a next step in focusing on the US market The Board of Directors of Immunovia AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") has today decided to appoint Jeff Borcherding, until now President of Immunovia's US operation, as global CEO. Jeff Borcherding replaces Philipp Matthieu.

Jeff Borcherding has led Immunovia's US business since April 2022. Prior to joining Immunovia, he held several positions in the American diagnostics industry, including most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Myriad Genetics. He will continue to lead Immunovia's US business while also taking on the role as global CEO.

With this change, the company is simplifying and streamlining its management structure and further emphasizing its focus on commercializing IMMray™ PanCan-d, the first blood-based test dedicated to early detection of pancreatic cancer, in the United States.

"The board of directors would like to thank Philipp Mathieu for his commitment and support to the business during his time as CEO. Philipp implemented a critical restructuring of the Swedish operations which made the company more focused and took important steps towards the successful commercialization of our unique product", comments the chair of the Board of Directors, Professor Carl Borrebaeck. The restructuring, including recruiting a strong technical leadership for the Swedish operations, has made the role for a Swedish based CEO redundant.

"Immunovia has a tremendous opportunity to dramatically improve early detection of pancreatic cancer. I am excited to lead the company as we seize this opportunity and build a successful, high-growth business" says Jeff Borcherding.

Philipp Mathieu will remain at the Board of Directors' disposal during his notice period, which runs for six months from today's date.

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

