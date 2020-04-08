Immunovia and Global Pharmaceutical Company Agree on Early Termination of Lung Cancer Collaboration

LUND, SWEDEN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today announced that the company's Lung Cancer collaboration with a global pharmaceutical company has been terminated.

Immunovia's own early detection program in lung cancer continues as planned and the company has received the necessary fresh blood samples from the pharma partner for testing and analysis. Immunovia's study is on track and will be finished in Q2 2020 as planned.

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 CET on April 8, 2020.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

