Immunovia announces financial calendar for financial year 2025/2026

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2025/2026.

Year-End 2024 Report February 25, 2025

Q1 Report, 2025 May 14, 2025

Q2 Report, 2025 August 21, 2025

Q3 Report, 2025 November 19, 2025

Year-End 2025 Report February 24, 2026

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 14, 2025, 11:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

