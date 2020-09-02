Immunovia Announces Management Team Changes

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") a near-commercial stage diagnostics company developing ground-breaking antibody-based multiplex microarray technology platform called IMMray™ for the early detection of cancer, announced today that Dr. Peter Schultz-Knappe, Chief Technology Officer, is stepping down from his position to pursue other opportunities effective on August 31, 2020. Hans Christian Pedersen, Vice-President of Business Development, will assume Peter's duties and become Immunovia's Vice President of Strategy and Business Development.

Hans Christian's expanded responsibilities will include business development, pipeline portfolio strategy, and technology strategy. He has 16+ years of industry experience working with companion diagnostics development, marketing and scientific affairs. Prior to his time with Unilabs, he was the Director of Scientific Affairs, Global Marketing at Agilent Technologies.

"We appreciate the many contributions Peter made since joining the Immunovia team as CTO. We would like to thank Peter for his time at Immunovia," stated Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia. "Our senior leadership team is pleased to continue the work together with Hans Christian in this new capacity as we continue ramping up commercialization towards IMMray™ PanCan-d's Q4 2020 launch."

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 CET on September 2, 2020.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

