Immunovia announces outcome of the rights issue

LUND, Sweden, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the board of directors of Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") announces the outcome of the rights issue of shares that was announced on 20 February 2023 (the "Rights Issue"). In total, 10,392,876 shares were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 34.4 per cent of the Rights Issue, and 625,071 shares were subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 2.1 per cent of the Rights Issue. 11,637,970 shares were subscribed for by guarantors, corresponding to approximately 38.6 per cent of the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue was thus subscribed to approximately 75.1 per cent and Immunovia will thereby receive approximately SEK 151.8 million before issue costs.

SUBSCRIPTION AND ALLOCATION

In total, 10,392,876 shares were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 34.4 per cent of the Rights Issue, and 625,071 shares were subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 2.1 per cent of the Rights Issue. 11,637,970 shares were subscribed for by guarantors, corresponding to approximately 38.6 per cent of the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue was thus subscribed to approximately 75.1 per cent and Immunovia will thereby receive approximately SEK 151.8 million before issue costs.

Allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been carried out in accordance with the principles stated in the prospectus that was prepared due to the Rights Issue and which was published by the Company on 17 March 2023 (the "Prospectus"). Notification of allocation will be announced through a settlement note that will be sent out to each subscriber. Allocated shares shall be paid in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note.

CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL AND NUMBER OF SHARES AS WELL AS DILUTION

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in the Immunocia will increase by 22,655,917 shares, from 22,631,581 shares to 45,287,498 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 1,132,795.85, from SEK 1,131,579.05 to SEK 2,264,374.90, which corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 50.0 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has entered into agreements on issue guarantees. For such guarantee commitments, a guarantee compensation is paid in the form of cash amounting to fourteen (14) percent of the guaranteed amount or alternatively sixteen (16) percent of the guaranteed amount in the form of newly issued shares in the Company. If the guarantee compensation is to be paid in shares, the new shares are intended to be issued following a board resolution based on the board of directors' authorization to issue shares granted by the annual general meeting 2022 and at a subscription price corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the subscription period for the Rights Issue, however not lower than the subscription price in the Rights Issue, and provided that the subscription price is deemed by the Company to correspond to market terms. If applicable, the subscription price for the newly issued shares will amount to SEK 6.76. Assuming that all guarantors choose to receive the compensation in shares, a maximum of 3,176,119 new shares will be issued as guarantee compensation, which corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 12.3 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

TRADING IN BTA

Trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. betalda tecknade aktier, BTA) will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name IMMNOV BTA until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket), which is expected to take place around week 16, 2023. Thereafter, the BTAs will be converted into shares.

ADVISERS

Vator Securities is the financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator Securities also acts as the issuer agent in the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Vinge KB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

ABOUT IMMUNOVIA

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer. The company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia has been a listed company since 2015, with shares traded (as IMMNOV) on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm and since 3 April 2018 traded on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information please visit www.immunovia.com.

