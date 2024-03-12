12 Mar, 2024, 10:31 ET
LUND, Sweden, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (IMMNOV: Nasdaq) (IMMNOV: Stockholm), the diagnostics company with the mission to increase pancreatic cancer survival rates through early detection, updates its financial calendar for 2024.
|
Annual Report to be published
|
April 25, 2024
|
Q1 Report, 2024
|
April 25, 2024
|
Annual General Meeting
|
June 4, 2024
|
Q2 Report, 2024
|
August 22, 2024
|
Q3 Report, 2024
|
November 14, 2024
For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+46 709 11 56 08
Immunovia in brief
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.
Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.
USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.
Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-announces-updated-financial-calendar,c3944595
The following files are available for download:
Share this article