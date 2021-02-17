Immunovia Full Year Report 2020

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia has today published its Full Year Report for January - December 2020. It is available on Immunovia's website.

"Immunovia is approaching commercial breakthrough: A sales start is planned for the first quarter of 2021. We look forward to helping patients through early detection of pancreatic cancer.

All Immunovia employees are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in 2020, especially with regard to the October 2020 milestone when we were able to document 94 percent accuracy for IMMray™ PanCan-d, the company's first blood test for the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in the early stages of the disease when it is still possible to conduct surgery. The result opens the way for significantly improved care and survival of patients suffering from this deadly disease.

The entire business is now focusing wholeheartedly on reaching the introduction of our blood test in the first quarter of 2021.

As 2020 ends, we continue to take major steps forward to launch our first diagnostic test IMMray™ PanCan-d on the U.S. market in the first quarter of 2021. We concluded the year with extraordinarily good results from the Verification Study, confirming the unique ability of our product to differentiate pancreatic cancer stages I to IV compared to clinically relevant control groups (i.e. patients with non-specific but worrying symptoms, including type II diabetes, as well as healthy individuals). Like the rest of the world, we had several challenges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to closing the Immunovia Dx laboratory in the United States for several months during the "lockdown" period. Additionally, the clinicians involved in our clinical studies have had difficulty collecting relevant samples for long periods of time. However, despite the difficulties, our staff showed strong commitment and perseverance to find solutions for achieving our milestones.

In 2020 a successful share issue was carried out. Currently, Immunovia is in a strong financial position in preparation for a crucial milestone for the business - the launch of the first commercial test, IMMray™ PanCan-d for early detection of pancreatic cancer."

- Excerpt from the CEO Patrik Dahlen's comment on the report

Fundamentals of the IMMray™ PanCan-d

Immunovia releases today six educational tutorials in the series called Fundamentals of the IMMray™

PanCan-d. Link to the tutorials on Immunovia's website: https://immunovia.com/investors/video-gallery/

Teleconference with web presentation

Immunovia is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to a teleconference with web presentation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 16:30 pm CET.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO, will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report for the period Full Year 2020 followed by a Q&A session. The webcasted teleconference will be held in English.

Webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13667

Following the teleconference, a recording will be available on Immunovia's website (www.immunovia.com).

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

