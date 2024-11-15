Immunovia presents model-development study results at meeting of the Collaborative Group of the Americas--Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancers

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (NASDAQ Stockholm: IMMNOV), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, will present results from the recently completed model-development study of the company's next-generation test at the 2024 annual meeting of the Collaborative Group of Americas—Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancers (CGA-IGC).

The Scientific Committee of the CGA-IGC evaluated and accepted Immunovia's abstract, which reports outcomes from the company's model-development study, for presentation at the meeting. Immunovia's submission was also recognized for inclusion in the Henry Lynch Lecture during the conference.

The Collaborative Group of the Americas – Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancers (CGA-IGC) was established in 1995 to improve understanding of the basic science and clinical management of inherited gastrointestinal cancers. Its mission is to advance science and clinical care of inherited gastrointestinal cancers through research and education as the leading authority in the Americas. Its annual meeting is attended by gastroenterologists, oncologists, genetic counselors, and other clinicians focused on inherited gastrointestinal cancers, including pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia will share results from the model-development study of its next-generation test to detect stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer. In addition, the company provided a grant to fund an educational symposium at the meeting titled "Increasing Access to Pancreatic Cancer Screening: Lessons Learned from a Community-Based High-Risk Screening Program." The symposium, led by Ora Gordon, MD, and Miles Picus, LCGC, will discuss the implementation of a high-risk pancreatic cancer surveillance program and early detection tests.

"CGA-IGC's annual meeting is a premier event for clinicians focused on inherited gastrointestinal cancers and we are thrilled to be selected to share the results of our model-development study," said Jeff Borcherding, Chief Executive Officer at Immunovia.

Immunovia is currently conducting a clinical validation study of its next-generation test, which is expects to complete in December 2024. The company plans to launch the test later in 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding

CEO and President

[email protected]

Karin Almqvist-Liwendahl

CFO

[email protected]

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

