Immunovia publishes prospectus relating to the rights issue

LUND, Sweden, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") today announces that the prospectus regarding Immunovia's rights issue (the "Rights Issue") has been approved and registered by the Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

The prospectus regarding the Rights Issue has been approved and registered by the Financial Supervisory Authority and is now available on Immunovia's website, www.immunovia.com, and Vator Securities' website, www.vatorsecurities.se.

The prospectus and all other information about the Rights Issue will also be available on the Company's website, www.immunovia.com.

TIMETABLE FOR THE RIGHTS ISSUE

The below timetable for the Rights Issue is preliminary and may be adjusted.

21 March 2023 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue, i.e. holders of shares who are registered in the

share register on this date will receive subscription rights for participation in the Rights Issue 23 March – 3 April 2023 Trading in subscription rights 23 March – 6 April 2023 Subscription period 23 March 2023 – until the shares are registered with the SCRO Trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. betald tecknad aktie) 12 April 2023 Estimated date for the announcement of outcome in the Rights Issue

ADVISERS

Vator Securities is the financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator Securities also acts as the issuer agent in the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Vinge KB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu

CEO and President

[email protected]

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SWITZERLAND, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE, TERRITORY OR JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL). FOR MORE INFORMATION, SEE THE SECTION IMPORTANT INFORMATION BELOW.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Publication, release or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions, be subject to legal restrictions and persons in those jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or subscribe for any securities in Immunovia in any jurisdiction, neither from Immunovia nor from anyone else.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. A prospectus will be prepared by the Company and published on the Company's website after the prospectus has been reviewed and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States without registration or without an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1993, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of this information would be contrary to applicable law or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than those required by Swedish law. Actions in contravention of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or expectations about the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the fact that they contain expressions such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could", and, in each case, negatives thereof, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will materialize or be accurate. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct and any reader of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressed or implied herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless required by law or the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers.

Potential investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained herein, and potential investors are strongly encouraged to read those parts of the prospectus that include a more detailed description of factors that may affect the Company's business and the market in which the Company operates.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3736174/1923870.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Immunovia AB