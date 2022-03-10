LUND, Sweden, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) today announced that the Annual Report for 2021 has been published.

The annual report can be downloaded in pdf format and is available on Immunovia's website: https://investor.immunovia.com/financial-reports/.

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Bülow

Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

This is information that Immunovia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:45 CET on March 10, 2022.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2021,c3522610

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3522610/1546899.pdf Annual report (PDF)

SOURCE Immunovia AB