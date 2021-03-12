Immunovia publishes the annual report for the financial year 2020

LUND, Sweden, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia has today published the annual report for 2020. It is available on Immunovia's website.

"After many years of intensive preparation, Immunovia is close to a commercial breakthrough with the launch of our blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer - IMMray™ PanCan-d - in the first quarter of 2021. Thus, Immunovia will be the first company in the world to launch a test that, by virtue of its early detection capabilities, can provide improved care and survival of pancreatic cancer patients," said Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia.

The annual report can be downloaded in pdf format and is available on Immunovia's website: immunovia.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

This is information that Immunovia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16.00 CET on March 12, 2021.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-publishes-the-annual-report-for-the-financial-year-2020,c3305642

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3305642/1386177.pdf Immunovia Annual Report 2020 (PDF)

SOURCE Immunovia AB