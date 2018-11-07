Immunovia Sponsors Primary Care Educational Symposium at Fenway Park in Honor of World Pancreatic Cancer Day

MARLBOROUGH, Massachusetts, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, 2018 Immunovia will sponsor a unique educational symposium for primary care clinicians in honor of World Pancreatic Cancer Day. The program will highlight the important role that primary care clinicians can play in detecting pancreatic adenocarcinoma early in patients. This World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Fenway Park will be transformed into a football field in preparation for hosting a historic rivalry game between Harvard University and Yale University. In honor of this, Dr. James Farrell, Director of the Yale Center for Pancreatic Diseases at Yale New Haven Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, and A. James Moser, Co-Director of the Pancreas & Liver Institute at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, will be the featured presenters.

Dr. James Farrell explained why he was excited to participate in this program: "As the Director of Yale Center for Pancreatic Diseases, my pre-occupation in patient care is improving outcomes for patients, through early detection and by identifying new treatments for pancreatic cancer. If we can find patients and diagnose them earlier, before they get these invasive cancers, it will make a world of difference for patients. Primary care clinicians play a vital role in that effort."

Dr. James Moser, Co-Director of the Pancreas and Liver Institute at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School added, "While Harvard and Yale may be rivals on the football field, we speak with one voice on World Pancreatic Cancer Day to refresh awareness about this dreadful disease within the primary care community. Primary care providers are KEY to identifying patients while they still have early pancreatic cancer and the chance to be cured. Their strong partnership means finding families at increased risk and referring patients for expert treatment before the clock runs out on a disease that is now the third leading cause of cancer death in the USA."

Cathy Griffith, President and Founder of the Griffith Family Foundation, is a big proponent for educating primary care clinicians on the topic of pancreatic cancer: "Pancreatic Cancer is considered a silent killer because it often grows or spreads before it is detectable. Primary care clinicians CAN change the game and Sideline Pancreatic Cancer! This can be done in their offices by being aware of the early signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer which includes unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, back or abdominal pain, and new onset diabetes (after the age of 50). It is events like this hosted by Immunovia that will bring about transformational change for the global pancreatic cancer community!"

Mats Grahn, CEO Immunovia concluded: "Immunovia is proud to sponsor primary care education on World Pancreatic Cancer Day, a day that is meant to increase awareness in our community about the symptoms and risks of pancreatic cancer, and the urgent need for earlier detection."

Agenda of the symposium and other details about the event can be accessed on www.immunovia.com.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia´s core technology platform, IMMray™, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. (Source: www.immunovia.com)

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

About Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer is one of the most deadly and difficult to detect cancers, as the signs and symptoms are diffuse and similar to other diseases. There are more than 40,000 deaths and over 50,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone, and the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is currently 5-8 %. It is predicted to become the second leading cause of cancer death by 2020. The majority of patients (80%) are diagnosed with pancreatic adenocarcinoma in late stages when surgical resection (the only effective treatment to date) is not possible. Early detection of pancreatic cancer is the only way to improve outcomes, which is why educating primary care physicians on the signs, symptoms and risk factors of pancreatic cancer is so important. Early diagnosis can significantly improve pancreatic cancer patients' 5-year survival rates from 5-8 % to up to 49%.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-sponsors-primary-care-educational-symposium-at-fenway-park-in-honor-of-world-pancreatic-ca,c2665820

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/2665820/940222.pdf Immunovia PR, WPCD Fenway

For more information, please contact:

Mats Grahn

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Immunovia

Tel.: +46-70-5320230

Email: mats.grahn@immunovia.com

SOURCE Immunovia AB