Immunovia streamlines lab operations with move to Research Triangle Park, North Carolina

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (NASDAQ Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company seeking to increase pancreatic cancer survival through early detection, today announces that the company will move its lab and U.S. headquarters to Research Triangle Park in North Carolina in May 2024.

The move to Research Triangle Park follows Immunovia's successful model development study, announced on April 22, 2024, and the successful completion of the discovery phase for its next-generation test in November 2023. Following these successes, the company will focus on confirming the analytical validity of its new test and conducting a large clinical validation study. This work will be conducted at the lab in Research Triangle Park under the leadership and direction of Dr. Lisa Ford.

Moving its lab and U.S. headquarters to Research Triangle Park supports the strategy Immunovia announced in July 2023 to streamline operations and reduce costs. The new space in Research Triangle Park (RTP) will be significantly smaller and less expensive than the company's existing lab in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The lower cost of labor in Research Triangle Park should enable the company to staff the new lab at a lower cost.

"Research Triangle Park offers access to top talent at a reasonable cost. Moving to a smaller lab in RTP is a key aspect of our ongoing efforts to be a leaner, more efficient company", says Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President of Immunovia.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding

CEO and President

[email protected]



Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

