Immunovia to present at the Redeye Technology & Life Science Day

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (STO: IMMNOV), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, will present at the Redeye Technology & Life Science Day on December 3, hosted by Redeye.

Redeye Technology & Life Science Day gathers over 40 leading Nordic companies for a live-streamed event to showcase the groundbreaking work of these companies. During the event, Immunovia CEO Jeff Borcherding will be present in Stockholm to share the company's latest developments.

Event attendees are encouraged to take the opportunity to meet with Jeff and Immunovia's CFO, Karin Almqvist-Liwendahl. Investors can also view the broadcast online at: https://www.redeye.se/events/1038747/redeye-technology-life-science-day

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding

CEO and President

[email protected]

Karin Almqvist-Liwendahl

CFO

[email protected]

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

