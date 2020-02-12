Immuron reports diarrhea no.1 health issue for Americans on vacation

Experiencing intestinal tract upsets such as occasional diarrhea, gas and bloating while traveling may not only prove embarrassing, but can also compromise travel experiences and reduce business productivity[3], [4]. Cancelling plans and paying for medical expenses while overseas can also prove costly.

Digestive upsets do not necessarily need to spoil the vacation of a lifetime, or an important business meeting. Travelan®, an extensively tested dietary supplement of clinically proven strength produced by Immuron, can be taken to support a healthy digestive system, whether at home in the USA or when traveling overseas.

Dr Bruce Kane, travel health specialist and owner of eight Passport Health travel medicine clinics in Michigan and Southwest, Florida, explains the high likelihood of developing occasional diarrhea at home or when traveling, and its resulting consequences:

"Occasional diarrhea remains the most frequent health problem encountered by Americans, both at home and overseas. Diarrhea can be completely debilitating and, as many of my patients will attest, is not enjoyable for anyone who is unfortunate enough to experience it."

"Occasional diarrhea is typically caused by the consumption of food or water infected with bacteria, which attack the intestines, releasing diarrhea-causing toxins[1]. Bacterial pathogens, including E.coli and salmonella[1], [5] are the main culprit, and are thought to account for up to 80 to 90 per cent of occasional diarrhea cases[1]," said Dr Kane.

"Other factors that can contribute to intestinal upset when traveling include the stress of travel and changes to our established routines including sleep, diet and exercise. At Passport Health, we recommend Travelan® to our patients to support a healthy digestive system and help maintain normal bowel habits while traveling."

"Digestive complaints including occasional diarrhea have the potential to ruin travel plans. Travelan® offers digestive tract protection and helps support the gut's immune defenses.[4] Diarrhea also has the potential to result in post-infectious Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and several post-infectious autoimmune diseases[6], [7], [8]. Furthermore, medical facilities in developing countries may not be up to US standards[9]."

Travelan's active ingredient, bovine colostrum enriched with anti-E. coli antibodies, has been shown to provide 90.9% protection against occasional diarrhea when two caplets are taken before meals, three times a day[10]. This makes Travelan® unique in its ability to promote digestive health.

Travelan® does not alter the microbiome of the gastrointestinal tract[4]. It does not negatively impact the essential microbiota of the gut and will not lead to antibiotic resistance, which is an increasing global concern[13].

Stacy Koski, Travel Nurse and Certified Holistic Nutrition Specialist from Sarasota, Florida, says most of her patients ask her how to maintain digestive health and avoid symptoms such as diarrhea.

"I recommend the 'non-salad diet' to my patients when they're on vacation, which involves eating foods that are thoroughly cooked, and only peeled fruits. However, this is not an exact science, and everyone is still at risk of developing intestinal upsets. I also recommend the use of the easy-to-take caplets of Travelan® to my patients before they head off to high risk destinations."

"I've heard many first-hand accounts from my patients about the benefits of taking Travelan before meals. Travelan® helps protect their digestive system while those around them have been struck down and confined to a hotel bathroom, ruining their vacation or work trip," said Stacy.

As well as being at risk at home in the States, the chance of developing occasional diarrhea increases markedly in countries with poor sanitation, such as South America[10], Central America[10], Mexico[11], The Caribbean[11], Asia[11], Africa[11], the Indian sub-continent[10] and the Middle East[11].

If food or drink is consumed in these areas that is contaminated with bacteria such as E. coli, the antibodies in Travelan® are designed to bind to the bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, preventing them from attaching to the intestinal wall. This neutralizes the bacteria and its ability to cause diarrhea and other associated symptoms[4].

Liz Carlson, Travel blogger ("The Young Adventuress"), and Instagram influencer originally from Washington D.C., who travels the world for a living, comments on her use of Travelan®:

"Without a doubt, the worst I have ever felt while traveling abroad was when I was in Amed, Bali and was toilet-bound for days after eating a room service burger I had ordered. I genuinely thought I was going to die right there on the bathroom floor."

"I'd planned to go diving before heading off to my next destination in Indonesia and ended up having to cancel my plans. I was locked in my bathroom, feeling very ill and very sorry for myself. It took me three days to recover before I could continue on with my adventures," said Liz.

"Ever since that trip, I have used Travelan® whenever I plan on traveling in high-risk areas. It is important to me to eat locally and try new cuisines and Travelan® has helped to support my digestive system health on my adventures. I'd definitely recommend using Travelan®… it's better to be safe than sorry," said Liz.

Travelan® has been extensively tested and is supported by numerous studies. Travelan underwent Controlled Human Infection Model (CHIM) studies which were double-blinded placebo-controlled clinical trials in Europe and the US. The trials showed protection of up to 90.9 per cent[12] against the onset of occasional diarrhea. These studies have shown that people who received Travelan had significantly less discomfort and diarrhea than those who did not receive Travelan.

In addition, recent research studies conducted by the US Department of Defense, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)[13], [14] demonstrate that the antibodies in Travelan® may be cross-reactive to an even broader range of bacteria than just E. coli. In 2018 WRAIR reported that the antibodies in Travelan® bound to 180 different isolates of bacteria including Campylobacter spp, ETEC and Shigella spp[13]. The pathogenic bacteria were retrieved from infected personnel deployed in Bhutan, Cambodia, Nepal and Thailand. Further studies also suggest that Travelan® may be cross-reactive to Vibrio cholera[14] and Salmonella[4], [15].

Travelan® is an essential item for anyone packing for their next trip. The product can be purchased online through Amazon or from Passport Health Clinics across America.

