Immuta Announces Agentic Data Access and Intent-Driven Access Control for Databricks

New agentic data access capabilities and compliance tooling will enable joint customers to safely deploy autonomous AI agents across Databricks without exposing sensitive data or overwhelming IT teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, a leader in data access governance and provisioning, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, with the launch of four new capabilities: Immuta Agentic Data Access for Databricks, Intent-Driven Access Control powered by Databricks Unity Catalog's role-based access controls (RBAC), the Immuta "Comply" App for Databricks Unity Catalog, and a scalable ABAC architecture for Group-Based Permission Assignment. Together, these solutions deliver dynamic, context-aware data access, secure agentic workflows, natural language compliance auditing, and enterprise-scale backend performance for organizations deploying AI at scale.

As enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents within the Databricks platform, data security at scale has become a primary bottleneck. Traditional models create a difficult trade-off: static service accounts grant agents blanket access to entire data lakes, while OAuth-based architectures force IT to pre-provision Databricks accounts for every employee that might ask a question, and risk agents inheriting full admin privileges when a high-level user is behind the prompt. Moving past authentication to centralized contextual authorization is the only way to bound agent behavior without operational bloat. With Immuta and Databricks, joint customers can safely unleash AI agents working on behalf of users without exposing sensitive data or overwhelming IT teams.

Built on an open-source foundation, Databricks democratizes access to data and AI, making it easier for organizations to build and scale data and AI apps, analytics, and agents. Immuta's new capabilities integrate deeply with Databricks Unity Catalog—specifically leveraging the new role-based access controls feature for Agentic Data Access—to ensure organizations can innovate with AI without compromising on zero-trust governance.

"Deploying enterprise AI hits a breaking point when organizations try to force modern agents into legacy security frameworks," said Steve Touw, CTO at Immuta. "Relying on OAuth for AI agents forces IT to provision accounts for every potential user while risking catastrophic privilege escalation. Immuta's Agentic Data Access capability, which leverages Databricks' role-based access control feature, moves past basic authentication to true, centralized authorization, eliminating the provisioning bloat and ensuring access is always verified, tightly scoped, and secure."

The new capabilities deliver strict, centralized on-behalf-of authorization, intent-driven access scoping, natural language compliance tooling, and a significant upgrade to backend scalability. Key capabilities available to Databricks customers include:

Immuta Agentic Data Access for Databricks: Joint customers can safely deploy autonomous AI agents across Databricks without exposing sensitive data or overwhelming IT teams. Immuta validates a user's external identity and dynamically bounds each agent session to only the access that user requires, at the table, row, column, and cell level, with no pre-provisioned accounts, no broad admin tokens, and a full audit trail maintained inside Unity Catalog throughout.

Joint customers can safely deploy autonomous AI agents across Databricks without exposing sensitive data or overwhelming IT teams. Immuta validates a user's external identity and dynamically bounds each agent session to only the access that user requires, at the table, row, column, and cell level, with no pre-provisioned accounts, no broad admin tokens, and a full audit trail maintained inside Unity Catalog throughout. Intent-Driven Access Control (Scoping via RBAC): Users and AI agents only access what they need, when they need it, and nothing more. Powered by Databricks Unity Catalog's role-based access controls and attribute-based access controls, Immuta dynamically scopes permissions based on the verified context of a current task rather than static job titles or broad entitlements. Access is provisioned for the duration of the task and removed automatically when it ends, minimizing risk exposure and ensuring continuous compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and data sovereignty requirements.

Users and AI agents only access what they need, when they need it, and nothing more. Powered by Databricks Unity Catalog's role-based access controls and attribute-based access controls, Immuta dynamically scopes permissions based on the verified context of a current task rather than static job titles or broad entitlements. Access is provisioned for the duration of the task and removed automatically when it ends, minimizing risk exposure and ensuring continuous compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and data sovereignty requirements. The Immuta "Comply" App for Databricks Unity Catalog: Compliance, security, and business teams can now answer governance questions in plain English — no SQL queries or manual audits required. Built on Immuta's enhanced Access Summary Export schema, the Comply App translates complex permission metadata, birthright policies, and active entitlements into instant, audit-ready results. Teams can ask questions like "Which AI agents have access to financial tables?" or "Summarize our active birthright access policies in Unity Catalog" and get answers immediately.

Compliance, security, and business teams can now answer governance questions in plain English — no SQL queries or manual audits required. Built on Immuta's enhanced Access Summary Export schema, the Comply App translates complex permission metadata, birthright policies, and active entitlements into instant, audit-ready results. Teams can ask questions like "Which AI agents have access to financial tables?" or "Summarize our active birthright access policies in Unity Catalog" and get answers immediately. Group-Based Permission Assignment for Databricks: Immuta's data access policies now scale to enterprise volumes on Databricks without hitting platform limits, and with zero disruption to end users or changes to existing security rules. By shifting from User-to-Object to Group-to-Object permission assignment, Immuta's ABAC engine automatically calculates unique permission combinations and groups users into those buckets, bypassing Databricks' internal principal-to-object limits and ensuring access automation remains fully scalable as organizations grow.

"Customers consistently ask us for simpler, more seamless ways to bring their data, analytics, and AI together—and to move from experimentation to production faster," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. "With this new integration, Immuta is helping address that need by enabling our joint customers to build, deploy, and scale data and AI applications and agents more efficiently on the Databricks platform."

The new capabilities are available to all Databricks customers today. To learn more about the partnership with Databricks, please visit immuta.com and visit Immuta at the Databricks Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 15–18.

About Immuta

Since 2015, Immuta has helped Fortune 500 companies and government agencies put data to work faster and more safely than ever before. As organizations face exploding demand for data access provisioning from both human and AI systems, Immuta's platform automates data provisioning and governance across complex data ecosystems. By eliminating manual processes that create access delays, Immuta helps enterprises provision secure access at unprecedented speed while maintaining continuous compliance. The company's intelligent solutions streamline collaboration between data consumers, stewards, and governors, enabling organizations to scale data use without scaling risk. For more information, visit immuta.com.

SOURCE Immuta