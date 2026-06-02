Immuta Launches New Agentic Data Access Capabilities on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

New integrations, powered by Snowflake, help joint customers govern AI agent access, provision data at machine speed, and unlock natural language compliance insights across the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, the Data Provisioning Company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, the launch of three new capabilities on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. These capabilities, powered by Snowflake, will help joint customers to provision and govern data access for AI agents at enterprise scale, delivering trusted, policy-driven access for every data consumer, human or AI, without slowing innovation.

"The bottleneck for enterprise AI isn't the model, it's the trust," said Steve Touw, CTO and Co-founder at Immuta. "By combining Snowflake Cortex AI's native query planning with Immuta's policy-driven access provisioning, joint customers can now deploy AI agents that are both highly capable and strictly governed. That's what it means to provision data for the agentic era."

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Immuta is joining Snowflake in helping organizations scale governed access for every user and AI system. The three new capabilities, available on Snowflake Marketplace, address some of the most pressing challenges enterprises face as they deploy agentic AI at scale:

Immuta Agentic Data Access, Powered by Snowflake Cortex AI: This capability enables AI agents to interact with enterprise data using natural language, leveraging Cortex for query planning while Immuta enforces access boundaries at the session level. For every agent interaction, Immuta vends a unique, temporary role scoped to the user the agent is acting on-behalf-of, so no agent can access data beyond what the authorizing user is permitted to see.





This capability enables AI agents to interact with enterprise data using natural language, leveraging Cortex for query planning while Immuta enforces access boundaries at the session level. For every agent interaction, Immuta vends a unique, temporary role scoped to the user the agent is acting on-behalf-of, so no agent can access data beyond what the authorizing user is permitted to see. Agent Principal Context: Immuta extends Snowflake's agent principal contexts to govern outbound agentic access to data outside of Snowflake. Access is provisioned dynamically with zero standing privileges, and every agent interaction is captured in a dual-identity audit trail, tying agent activity back to the authorizing user.





Immuta extends Snowflake's agent principal contexts to govern outbound agentic access to data outside of Snowflake. Access is provisioned dynamically with zero standing privileges, and every agent interaction is captured in a dual-identity audit trail, tying agent activity back to the authorizing user. The Immuta "Comply" App for Snowflake Horizon Catalog: this natural language interface allows compliance and security teams to query their Horizon environment in plain English, turning complex permission structures into transparent, searchable, actionable insights.

"As AI agents become central to how enterprises interact with data, governance capabilities must keep pace," said Prasanna Krishnan, Head of Horizon Catalog and Marketplace, Snowflake. "We look forward to driving deeper value for Snowflake's AI Data Cloud ecosystem through collaboration with Immuta to allow access to governed, policy-driven agentic data access through Snowflake's single, integrated platform."

Partnering with Snowflake to launch these new capabilities, Immuta enables joint customers to govern AI agent access at enterprise scale without sacrificing speed or compliance.

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Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

For more information about Immuta, visit here or read more about these new capabilities here.

About Immuta

Since 2015, Immuta has helped Fortune 500 companies and government agencies put data to work faster and more safely than ever before. As organizations face exploding demand for data access provisioning from both human and AI systems, Immuta's platform automates data provisioning and governance across complex data ecosystems. By eliminating manual processes that create access delays, Immuta helps enterprises provision secure access at unprecedented speed while maintaining continuous compliance. The company's intelligent solutions streamline collaboration between data consumers, stewards, and governors, enabling organizations to scale data use without scaling risk. For more information, visit immuta.com.

SOURCE Immuta