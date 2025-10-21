Immuta delivers the building blocks of modern data provisioning with new automation and guardrails

New guardrails, policy exception workflows, and multi-approver capabilities lay the foundation for automated, governed data access at enterprise scale.

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, the data provisioning company, today announced a major expansion of its platform, introducing Guardrail Policies, Policy Exception Workflows, and Multi-Approver Workflows — three capabilities that form the building blocks of modern data provisioning. Data provisioning delivers governed data safely and dynamically — by policy or on demand by request — giving humans and AI agents secure access at scale.

Together, these capabilities balance automation and oversight — using guardrails to prevent approval mistakes, policy exceptions to manage unique or time-bound data needs, and multi-approver workflows to keep human judgment in the loop.

With general availability, Immuta's Marketplace delivers governed, self-service data access in minutes and serves as the foundation for integrating with the broader data consumer ecosystem — wherever and however users engage with data.

With this release, Immuta turns data provisioning from a slow, manual approval process into an automated workflow that unites policy-driven and request-driven access. Enterprises can now provision governed data in minutes, not weeks — ensuring the right users and AI agents always get the right data. The result: faster insights, safer collaboration, and AI initiatives that move at the pace of innovation.

These capabilities reflect Immuta's evolution into the data provisioning company — combining automation and accountability to meet AI-era data demand. As access requests surge, Immuta automates approvals, streamlines exceptions, and enforces guardrails up front—turning governance from a bottleneck into a business accelerator.

"For today's CDO, data provisioning isn't just a process — it's the strategy," said Matthew Carroll, CEO and Co-founder of Immuta. "As GenAI expands the universe of data consumers, static approvals and legacy governance systems can't keep pace. Our new guardrail policies and policy exception workflows are the building blocks of a smarter framework—one that protects by default, empowers by design, and scales with the business."

Early adopters are using these capabilities to modernize their governance workflows and move faster with confidence.

Proactive, automated control for every stage of data access

These capabilities balance automation and oversight, giving governance, IT, and data teams control at every step.

Guardrail Policies (GA): Define non-negotiable eligibility rules–such as jurisdiction, clearance level, or training status–so only qualified users can request access. Guardrails block unqualified requests at the source, reducing risk and wasted time while ensuring compliance.

Define non-negotiable eligibility rules–such as jurisdiction, clearance level, or training status–so only qualified users can request access. Guardrails block unqualified requests at the source, reducing risk and wasted time while ensuring compliance. Policy Exception Workflow (Public Preview): Enable end users to request governed exceptions — for example, to temporarily unmask sensitive data — through a structured workflow instead of ad-hoc emails or tickets. Approvals can be time-bound or promoted into reusable, auditable policies that scale across the organization.

Enable end users to request governed exceptions — for example, to temporarily unmask sensitive data — through a structured workflow instead of ad-hoc emails or tickets. Approvals can be time-bound or promoted into reusable, auditable policies that scale across the organization. Multi-Approver Setup (GA): Support complex approval chains with multiple stakeholders–such as data owners, governance teams, and security–without slowing decisions.

These new features advance Immuta's automated provisioning framework; with the Marketplace now generally available, the full data access lifecycle is complete.

Marketplace (GA): Provides one governed place to discover and provision data assets. Users can see applicable policies, request changes, and gain immediate approval.

Meeting the demands of AI-scale data access

Generative AI has turned every employee, system, and agent into a potential data consumer — multiplying access requests by orders of magnitude. Legacy identity governance and ticketing systems were built for static, predictable environments, not today's dynamic, AI-driven enterprise.

Immuta is driving a fundamental shift from legacy access control to software-driven data provisioning — a model only Immuta delivers at enterprise scale. This approach unites policy automation and request-based access in one platform, enabling organizations to deliver governed data safely and dynamically to both humans and AI. Guardrails prevent inappropriate requests, exception workflows keep approvals consistent, and multi-approver chains ensure proper oversight — all without slowing innovation.

By embedding directly into data catalogs and marketplaces, Immuta connects discovery and governed access in one motion. This integration-first model gives enterprises the only end-to-end system that provisions by policy and by request — turning governance from a bottleneck into a catalyst for faster, safer data use across the modern enterprise.

About Immuta

Since 2015, Immuta has helped Fortune 500 companies and government agencies put data to work faster and more safely than ever before. As organizations face exploding demand for data access from both human and AI systems, Immuta's platform automates data provisioning and governance across complex ecosystems. By eliminating manual processes that create access delays, Immuta helps enterprises provision secure access at unprecedented speed while maintaining continuous compliance.

