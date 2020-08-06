ImmVira and Shanghai Pharma Announce Clinical Collaboration and License Agreement for Commercialization of Novel Intratumoral Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies

ImmVira's MVR-T3011 oncolytic virus program has innovated with a genetically engineered oncolytic herpes simplex virus-1 (oHSV-1) to enhance the known oncolytic effects of oHSV-1. Through gene recombinant technologies, PD-1 antibody and interleukin-12 immune modulators are expressed within the virus. Oncolysis is achieved with additional immune response stimulation while keeping the boosted immune activity limited to the locality of MVR-T3011 to achieve a potentially favorable safety profile. The MVR-T3011 intratumoral program aims to target most solid malignant tumors with both remission rate improvement and safety improvement over immune modulator monotherapies. As part of the agreement, Shanghai Pharma will receive an exclusive license and gain access to ImmVira's MVR-T3011 virus for clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization within certain fields of use in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (the Greater China region). ImmVira and Shanghai Pharma will collaborate on clinical trials in China with exclusive commercial rights for intratumoral therapies developed under the agreement assigned to Shanghai Pharma for the Greater China region. ImmVira retains full development and commercialization rights for regions outside of Greater China.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImmVira will receive from Shanghai Pharma an upfront payment and contingent milestone payments that would in the aggregate amount to RMB1.15 billion, as well as royalty payments of up to 12% of net revenues should Shanghai Pharma successfully commercialize a therapy from the collaboration.

"As we continue to lead in oncolytic virus research and development, we are delighted to collaborate with Shanghai Pharma on our first product pipeline," said Grace Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of ImmVira. "This partnership represents an exceptional opportunity to leverage Shanghai Pharma's leadership in immunotherapy research, clinical stage expertise, manufacture and countrywide distribution network. With a strong partner like Shanghai Pharma, we are more confident in the commercial success of MVR-T3011 and achieve our goal in engineering more effective yet safer remedies for cancer patients."

"ImmVira is a leader in providing best-in-class oncolytic virotherapy treatments for patients in need. We are pleased to collaborate with ImmVira and have MVR-T3011 intratumoral program join our market leading commercial pipeline. The MVR-T3011 design is a breakthrough novel approach to cancer treatment over monotherapies," said Zuo Min, Executive Director and President of Shanghai Pharma. "In-line with our dedication to providing innovative, safe and effective drugs against serious and chronic diseases, MVR-T3011 represents a sound scientific approach to cancer treatment. We are confident in its eventual commercial success not only as a first-in-class product but also a best-in-class product."

About Immvira

Immvira is a biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic viruses as potential cancer therapeutics, which not only improves the replicating ability of the virus, but also further improves the oncolytic activity of the virus and promotes the immune response. Immvira's independently developed oncolytic virus product T3 has launched clinical studies in Australia, China and the United States simultaneously to explore the treatment of multiple solid tumors. At the same time, Immvira is also developing a number of oncolytic virus products, which will form a series of powerful pipelines to meet the needs of different tumor therapies, including the development of targeting specific therapeutic oncolytic virus.

For more information please visit: www.immvira-theravir.com/

Immvira Co., Ltd. was founded on May 18, 2015 by six scientists in the field of "tumor's oncolytic immunity" from the United States. The company develops innovative drugs for immunotherapy and targeted treatment of herpes oncolytic virus (oHSV), including five product lines, covering all tumors. They are:

1) Intratumoral injection of oHSVT3011, mono-therapy or combined of treatment with other oncology medications of various tumors;

2) Intravenous oHSVfor extensive metastatic tumors;

3) oHSV for malignant brain tumors;

4) oHSV for oncolytic virus resistant tumors

5）Targeted oHSV for hematological malignancies.

About Shanghai Pharma

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. ("SPH") is a vertically-integrated and diversified pharmaceutical group. The company has dual listings on the stock exchanges in Shanghai (601607) and Hong Kong (02067) respectively. The company provides leading healthcare services in: Research & Development, Manufacturing, Distribution and Retail.

In 2019, SPH reported revenues of US$26.5bn, making the company one of the country's major forces in the industry. SPH is one of the few listed pharmaceutical companies with a leading position in both manufacturing and distribution in China. It is included in the constituent stocks of the SSE 180, CSI 300 indices and MSCI.

