ImmVira Announces Preclinical and Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 2021 ASCO and AACR Annual Meeting

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmVira today announces that the company will be presenting its first innovative product, MVR-T3011, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4-8 2021. Results from the first Phase 1 study of MVR-T3011 as an intratumoral injection in patients with advanced solid tumors in the United States and Australia will be presented.