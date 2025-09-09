IMN Solutions Hires Event Industry Veteran Elizabeth Cookson to Lead Newly Created Strategic Growth, Marketing and Sales Division

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMN Solutions (IMN), a premiere, global, full-service association and event management company has hired Elizabeth Cookson, MBA, CMP, as Vice President, Growth, Marketing, & Sales Solutions.

Elizabeth V. Cookson, MBA, CMP

This is a newly created position at IMN. In this role, Cookson will spearhead IMN and client growth initiatives by identifying opportunities for market expansion, optimizing revenue generation, and enhancing client acquisition and retention strategies. Cookson will collaborate with other IMN divisions to align growth objectives with the overall business strategy as well as manage IMN's marketing and sales team.

Cookson brings over 20 years of experience leading high-performing teams in the planning and implementation of best-in-class in-person and virtual conferences and events. She has extensive experience in building programs that drive high rates of return for the organization. Prior to IMN, she was Vice President of Conference Development and Marketing at American Council of Life Insurers, a long term client of IMN. She also held leadership positions at International Dairy Foods Association and Grocery Manufacturers Association (now the Consumer Brands Association). She got her start working in conference management and sales for Interstate Hotels Corporation and then later developed symposia for M|C Communications (now Pri-Med).

"IMN's growth has necessitated a focused, dedicated leader for our marketing and sales service lines for both our clients and IMN," explained IMN CEO Barbara Myers. "Liz is a natural fit as Vice President of Growth, Marketing & Sales Solutions. She has a proven record of helping associations grow their programs, strengthen member engagement, and elevate events. Her ability to align marketing and sales strategy with mission-driven goals has consistently translated into meaningful growth and greater value for the organizations she serves."

Cookson said, "I'm excited to join IMN Solutions because it is the premier association and event management company, and I am looking forward to working with the team and our clients to drive business growth and deliver exceptional client satisfaction."

Earlier this year, IMN completed the acquisition of Conference Incorporated . It has seen 500% growth in association operations since 2020 and supports clients in operating more than 500 events globally each year. For more information about IMN, visit www.imnsolutions.com.

About IMN Solutions

IMN Solutions is a global, full-service association and event management company that partners with associations, nonprofits, and corporations. It brings clarity, strategy, and dedicated support to help them grow, adapt, and lead without getting lost in the day-to-day. For more information, visit www.imnsolutions.com or call (703) 908-0707.

