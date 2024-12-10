IMO Health wins 2024 Modern Healthcare Best in Business Awards for data analytics and healthcare IT

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Medical Objects, LLC (IMO Health) proudly received two 2024 Best in Business Awards in the categories of data analytics and healthcare IT. These accolades, presented by Modern Healthcare on Dec. 9, 2024, celebrate the company's dedication to transforming healthcare through best-in-class terminology, accountable clinical AI, and cutting-edge solutions.

Launched this year, the Best in Business Awards recognize the vital role healthcare suppliers, vendors, and partners play in advancing innovation, efficiency, and excellence across the industry. Modern Healthcare's rigorous judging process evaluates nominees on measurable outcomes, customer focus, and the ability to drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery.

"This is a notable honor for IMO Health, and it underscores our leadership and ability to turn complex challenges into game-changing opportunities," said Ann Barnes, CEO of IMO Health. "We have demonstrated our commitment to driving innovation in healthcare for more than thirty years and have no plans to slow down."

IMO Health's award-winning solutions support use cases throughout the healthcare ecosystem, from point-of-care documentation to value set management to drug repurposing and more. IMO Health's recognition in the data analytics category highlights its ability to transform disorganized, incomplete clinical data into actionable insights. By standardizing data with 99% accuracy and leveraging advanced natural language processing (NLP), IMO Health empowers healthcare organizations to reduce inefficiencies, improve diagnostic precision, and facilitate early interventions. Clients have reported a 45% reduction in revenue loss due to improved data accuracy and enhanced patient care through better data usability.

Winning in the healthcare IT category underscores IMO Health's role in simplifying complex workflows and enhancing clinical documentation. Trusted and used by nearly 90% of U.S. clinicians, IMO Health's solutions improve operational efficiency, reduce claim denials, and drive financial sustainability. In real-world implementations, clients have achieved up to a 10X return on investment by improving diagnosis specificity, increasing reimbursement accuracy, and enabling higher-quality patient care.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence."

These awards not only celebrate IMO Health's accomplishments but reaffirm the company's commitment to its customers. Every solution developed and every hurdle overcome is guided by the goal of helping our clients to deliver better care, streamline workflows, and optimize revenue to achieve remarkable outcomes.

About IMO Health

IMO Health is a clinical data intelligence business at the heart of a digital revolution in healthcare. Combining rich, highly nuanced medical terminology, extensive domain knowledge, and artificial intelligence (AI), we expertly structure and operationalize clinical data to generate sharper insights and inform more intelligent decision-making.

Deeply embedded in the provider world, we developed a comprehensive intelligence layer that captures and encodes patient encounters with unmatched completeness and precision. Now, by weaving ethical and accountable AI into this robust content, we are improving how data is used across the healthcare landscape with powerful new applications in health tech, drug discovery, population health, and payer processes.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions.

