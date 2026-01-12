IMO Health wins 2025 Modern Healthcare Best in Business Awards for data analytics and revenue cycle management

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO Health) has received two Modern Healthcare Best in Business Awards for the second consecutive year, this time in the categories of data analytics and revenue cycle management. These accolades, presented by Modern Healthcare on Jan. 12, 2026, celebrate IMO Health's terminology-driven innovations, domain-specific artificial intelligence (AI), and commitment to optimizing client revenue and reimbursement.

Launched in 2024, Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Awards recognize the vital role healthcare suppliers, vendors, and partners play in advancing innovation, efficiency, and excellence across the industry. The rigorous judging process evaluates nominees on measurable outcomes, customer focus, and the ability to drive meaningful changes in healthcare delivery.

IMO Health enables businesses to cut diagnostic errors and revenue leakage by up to 45%. Post this

"For more than 30 years, IMO Health has propelled the healthcare industry forward, equipping organizations with data they can rely on to work smarter and innovate faster," said Ann Barnes, CEO of IMO Health. "I'm so proud of this team and all they've done to get us here."

IMO Health's second win in the Data Analytics category reflects its ability to transform unstructured healthcare data into usable insights. By aligning free text to clinical intent with 92% accuracy, IMO Health enables businesses to cut diagnostic errors and revenue leakage by up to 45%. For one client, this approach led to more specific diagnoses for nearly half of patients and automated most coding. Furthermore, the company's clinical AI outperforms the leading GPT by 67% in ICD-10-CM mapping accuracy, ensuring faster, more trustworthy findings across care delivery and research.

The award in Revenue Cycle Management recognizes IMO Health's focus on preventing costly claim denials caused by incomplete or inaccurate documentation. Unlike traditional RCM solutions that focus on downstream processes, IMO Health's Coding and Denials Solutions integrate seamlessly at every revenue stage, providing real-time alerts to stop the cycle of denials, rework, and write-offs before claims are submitted. One client saw a 67% drop in denials, recovered thousands of coding hours, and realized a 10x annualized ROI after implementation.

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations."

These awards not only celebrate IMO Health's accomplishments but reaffirm the company's commitment to its customers. Every solution developed and every hurdle overcome is guided by the goal of helping clients to deliver better care, streamline workflows, and optimize revenue to achieve remarkable outcomes.

To learn more about IMO Health and our portfolio of solutions, visit www.imohealth.com .

Media Contact: For media inquiries, please contact Michael Klozotsky, Chief Marketing Officer, at [email protected].

About IMO Health

IMO Health is a clinical data intelligence business at the heart of a digital revolution in healthcare. Combining rich, highly nuanced medical terminology, extensive domain knowledge, and artificial intelligence (AI), we expertly structure and operationalize clinical data to generate sharper insights and inform more intelligent decision-making.

Deeply embedded in the provider world, we developed a comprehensive intelligence layer that captures and encodes patient encounters with unmatched completeness and precision. Now, by weaving ethical and accountable AI into this robust content, we are improving how data is used across the healthcare landscape with powerful new applications in health tech, drug discovery, population health, and payer processes.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions.

To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

SOURCE Intelligent Medical Objects, Inc.