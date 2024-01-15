imo Honoured by Google with Partner Recognition Award for Dedication to Community Betterment

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular instant communication platform, imo, has been bestowed with the distinguished Partner Recognition Award in the social impact category by Google. This distinction acknowledges imo's tireless efforts to advance community well-being globally.

The accolade was formally announced at Google's 2023 APAC App Summit on December 19, 2023. imo's selection underscores its enduring commitment to positively impacting people's lives through its innovative services. 

Bridging Connectivity Gaps

By providing accessible audio and video calling to over 200 million users across more than 170 countries in 62 languages, imo has been instrumental in overcoming communication barriers. This extensive reach has diminished geographical divides and cultivated closer bonds among diverse global communities. The platform's Global Web Call feature, in particular, has facilitated vital information exchange and reinforced familial connections.

Empowering and Uplifting Communities

imo paid tribute to unsung societal heroes through its "imo Hero Short Film", honouring the dedicated migrant worker community. This powerful recognition has effectively heightened public appreciation and respect for their vital contributions. Additionally, imo's charitable support of underprivileged children's education through substantial donations to the JAAGO Foundation has positively impacted over 1,200 young lives, reflecting its commitment to social empowerment.

Steadfast Commitment to Humanitarian Causes

When catastrophic flooding devastated Bangladesh, imo demonstrated its humanitarian spirit by launching the in-app "Bangladesh Relief" channel, initiating a free data donation campaign, and making significant financial contributions to aid relief efforts. These actions demonstrate the company's profound dedication to helping communities in dire need.

The Partner Recognition Award stands as a testament to imo's unwavering commitment to elevating quality of life and championing community welfare worldwide.

About imo

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions worldwide. imo has been empowering people with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.

