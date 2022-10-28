Imo State - Nigeria Goes Green; Official Flag-Off Holds In Owerri - November 1, 2022

Partners Numerix Development For A Greener, New Imo State

NEW YORK & OWERRI, Nigeria, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved Holistic Green Strategies for a Greener and New Imo State, as the state officially goes green in November 2022.

The Government of Imo State had appointed and signed a Joint Venture Partnership Agreement for Carbon Credits, Carbon Finance, Carbon Revenues and Carbon Emissions Reduction with NUMERIX DEVELOPMENT LIMITED and SUMMIT INNOVATIVE & SYNERGY LIMITED in Nigeria; under a Strategic Green Partnership Initiative.

In a statement from GREENPLINTH AFRICA LIMITED, Strategic Partners to NUMERIX DEVELOPMENT LIMITED, the Managing Partner of the Joint Venture; the Green Initiative covers all MDAs and the Private Sector in Imo State, thus reducing the Carbon Footprint, Ecological Footprint and Technological Footprint of all stakeholders in the south-eastern state of Nigeria.

Under the Strategic Partnership Agreement, Numerix Development Limited is expected to develop the Carbon Finance Component of all existing and future projects in Imo State and also midwife the HOPE GREEN REVOLUTION for a Greener and New Imo State.

According to Engr. Babatunde Aina, Managing Director/CEO of Numerix Development Limited, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma will officially flag-off the Hope Green Revolution and also declare Imo State as a Green State in November, 2022.

Speaking further, he revealed that the Imo State Government will also officially announce that 2% of the state's annual budget will henceforth be committed to Holistic Green Initiatives, Emissions Reduction and Race towards Zero Carbon in Imo State. Aina further disclosed that Nigeria is fully committed to the Global Green Transition Agenda as demonstrated by President Muhammadu Buhari, and that Imo State, being the very first Subnational to wholly go green in Africa, is a pride to the nation.

The official flag-off of the Hope Green Revolution is scheduled to hold in the state capital, Owerri on Tuesday, 1st of November 2022 by 10.00 am (WAT) in the Government House.

The event with the theme "GREEN TRANSITION AND SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH IN AFRICA" will highlight the strategic and key Importance of Accelerated Green Financing to Sustainable Green Growth in the continent.

The flag-off ceremony is expected to bring together, Strategic Stakeholders in Climate Finance, Investment, Environment, Sustainability, Energy, Green Growth and other relevant sectors in Nigeria and Africa.

Some of the immediate take-off projects under the Strategic Green Partnership Initiative are Clean Cooking Technologies Deployment, All-encompassing Retrofitting, Innovative Economic Tree Planting & Nurturing, Training and Capacity Building for Green Jobs Creation and Imo State Carbon Credit Train for improved Economic Prosperity – leaving no one behind.

Contact:

Mr. J. U. Passion

***@greenplithafrica.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12938274

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE GreenPlinth Africa LTD