iMobie Released DroidKit - The Complete Android Solution to Recover Lost Data, Remove Lock Screen, Bypass FRP Lock, and Fix All Android System Issues in Minutes

"After years of exploration in technologies and demands of Android users, we know better about what troubles they are facing. Apart from data loss, they may also get stuck in screen lock, FRP lock, system crashes, or other problems," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "Now we're confident that we can save Android users from any phone disaster. Taking one step further, we want to make the solution not just workable, but also as convenient as possible, so here comes DroidKit - the first ever complete Android solution."

Feature Highlights:

1. Recover Data with The Highest Chances

DroidKit offers multiple solutions to help users recover lost data in every possible way.

- Recover Data Quickly without Root: DroidKit offers Quick Recovery to perform a fast scan of phone storage, and retrieve photos, WhatsApp chats, messages, and up to 13 types of lost data. All Android devices supported. No root required.

- Deep Recovery with The Highest Success Rate: Users can also choose Deep Recovery for a more in-depth scan, and recover lost data with the highest success rate. Device root is required, but the step-by-step guide makes it easy to follow.

Extract Data from Google Account: DroidKit enables users to preview and extract data from Google backups, WhatsApp backups, and Google Photos/Contacts/Calendar.

- Save Data from Crashed Device: Users can even extract data from a system broken Samsung phone , to the new Android phone or to a computer, as needed.

- Recover Data from SD Card: No matter the files are lost due to mistaken deletion or formatting of the SD card, DroidKit can recover them without a hassle.

2. Bring Inaccessible Phone Back to Normal

DroidKit rescues inaccessible Android devices as well, whether it's crashed or locked.

- Remove Screen Locks without Root: DroidKit can remove all types of screen locks , whether it's PIN, password, pattern, fingerprint, or facial recognition. All Android devices supported. No root required.

- Bypass Samsung FRP Lock Instantly: DroidKit offers customized solutions for each Android Version and device model, to bypass FRP lock on a Samsung device with the highest success rate.

- Fix All Android System Issues without Root: DroidKit handles all system problems, including black screen , frozen, touch screen not working, apps crashing, etc. No root required.

3. Enhance Android Phone Experience

Besides, DroidKit also helps users better enjoy Android devices in everyday life.

- Reinstall/Upgrade to A Specific Android Version: DroidKit can match a secure official ROM of a specific Android version the user wants, and install it to the device in a click. No root required.

- Clear System Junk in A Click: DroidKit smartly finds and categorizes caches, background apps, APK files, and large files on the device. And users can view the files, and choose what to wipe with a click.

Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/droidkit/

Price and Availability:

DroidKit is available for Windows and Mac, with the price from $19.99 at: https://www.imobie.com/droidkit/buy.htm

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is dedicated to making digital life simpler for all users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

