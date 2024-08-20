iMobie Releases Screenify: The Completely 100% Free Screen Recorder with Advanced Features and No Limits, Versatile for All Recording Needs

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iMobie, a leading tech company with over 12 years of experience, has just released Screenify, a 100% free yet feature-packed screen recording tool to make high-quality videos for content creators, educators, marketers, gamers, tech support professionals, and everyone. Users can capture their screens, audio, microphone, and webcam without any restrictions on video time, quality, quantity, or watermarks.

"We believe screen recording should be accessible and unrestricted for all," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "However, after doing research, we found existing free tools are severely limited in use or features. That's why we created Screenify - a 100% free screen recorder with advanced features and no limits, empowering users to create better videos at no cost."

Screenify offers multiple recording modes to meet the diverse needs of users. They can freely choose to record the whole screen, a specific application, or a window, with the option to include or exclude system audio, microphone, and webcam.





High-quality Recording with Maximum Clarity

Record high-quality videos up to 4K resolution at 60fps. Apply the real-time noise reduction to eliminate background noise in one click. With Screenify, everyone can enjoy crisp and clear videos with ease.





Add Context with Real-time Annotation

Real-time annotations can significantly enhance the clarity and engagement of screen recordings - highlight key points with circles, pinpoint crucial information with arrows, add extra context with texts, and more with drawing tools.





Place A Custom Watermark

For those who need to boost brand recognition or copyright, Screenify provides the functionality to add a customized watermark to the video.





Keep Just Core Content with Trim Tool

With the built-in trim tool, it's easy to cut out lengthy preparation and closing segments, and retain only the most essential content.





Multiple Export Formats for Different Usages

Multiple export formats are available to match different usages, including video formats like MP4, GIF, MOV, and audio formats such as MP3, AAC, and OGG.

Explore full features and get Screenify free now: https://www.imobie.com/screenify/

Screenify Works for All Use Cases:

Content Creation: Capture and share video tutorials, creative processes, software reviews, etc.





Education and Training: Record courses and tutorials for students or employees to self-study or review.





Meetings and Webinars: Record meetings and webinars for post-event review or sharing with partners who couldn't attend.





Product Demonstrations: Showcase software workflows and features to potential customers.





Gameplay Sharing: Record gameplay to share highlights, tips, and strategies with the audience.





Record gameplay to share highlights, tips, and strategies with the audience. Technical Support: Capture troubleshooting process to guide customers in resolving issues efficiently.

Compatibility and Price:

Screenify works on both Windows and macOS, and is 100% free to use. Get it here: https://www.imobie.com/screenify/

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for users worldwide. Visit: https://www.imobie.com/

