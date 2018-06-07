iMobile is Now Sprint's Largest Authorized Retailer

iMobile is confident the newly acquired locations will benefit from its strong operational processes, experienced leadership teams and attractive employee benefit programs. CEO Chetan Krishna was quoted stating to the Wireless Evolution team "This acquisition is the best decision for our team and our partners at Sprint. A big portion of this decision was based on the confidence I have in every single one of you to deliver sales and operational excellence."

This expansion comes at an exciting time for iMobile as they shift their focus exclusively to the post-paid market, having recently divested their pre-paid business AWI USA LLC. Founded in 2011, with a humble 5 locations, AWI USA served as a critical intermediary between Wireless Carriers, Prepaid Pin suppliers and Independent Retailers. Over 7 years the business saw incredible growth soaring to over 700 locations at the time of its acquisition by VIP Wireless.

With an eye towards the future, iMobile plans to expand to 300 Sprint Authorized locations by 2019. iMobile CEO, Chetan Krishna added, "I hold myself and our team to very high standards. I know the WEVO team is cut from the same cloth and I see a fruitful future for all of us as we continue to grow our organization."

About iMobile

Founded by wireless industry veterans, iMobile is Sprint's Largest Authorized Representative with 228 locations across the United States. iMobile prides itself in delivering an unparalleled customer experience while delivering superior sales and operational performance.

