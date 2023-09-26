iMocha, alongside other partners, wins the 'Best Catalyst - Culture and Talent' Award at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2023

PUNE, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  At the TM Forum DTW23-Ignite event, iMocha, along with other collaborators, was honoured with the prestigious 'Best Catalyst - Culture and Talent' Award in recognition of its pivotal role in advancing the Digital Talent Maturity Model (DTMM). The DTMM addresses challenges spanning people, and culture with the goal of facilitating the transition from a Telco to a TechCo.

iMocha, alongwith their partners, win the 'Best Catalyst - Culture and Talent' Award at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2023
The transition from Telco to TechCo, empowers them to expand beyond the traditional connectivity services, to offer new services with diversified digital business models. These models seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, Internet of Things, and 5G thereby creating new revenue streams and creates new competitive moat.

Amit D Mishra, Founder and CEO, iMocha, remarked, "All of us at iMocha are delighted about the catalyst award win. This award inspires us to continue empowering Telecom firms with a skills-first approach that iMocha champions in building a future-ready workforce."

Vishal Madan, Head of Engineering, iMocha and an active member of the TM Forum, stated, "iMocha, along with other collaborators such as Huawei, China Mobile, AIS, MTN South Africa, Saudi Telecom Company, and Hangzhou Eastcom Software Technology, played a critical role in the TechCo Organization Design Project (TCOD), which is aimed at assisting Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in revolutionizing their operations by fostering a progressive culture, and aligning their workforce with the goals of a successful digital transformation."

TM Forum's Digital Talent Maturity Model focuses on evaluating an organization's maturity across People and Culture, using three essential pillars: Organization, People, and Culture. iMocha contributed to the TCOD project with a Telecom Talent Branding Guide which helps telcos with the best practices, branding framework, and an annual talent branding roadmap to attract talent and position telecom industry as an attractive one to build their career.

In addition, iMocha will play a key role further in the 'Talent Readiness & Mobility' aspect of the people pillar, which is dedicated to facilitating seamless talent recruitment and promoting internal mobility within the organization.

iMocha's Skills Intelligence supports the project by providing solutions across talent acquisition, workforce planning, and talent management.

About iMocha (www.imocha.io)

iMocha is an AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud that helps enterprises to build a Skills-First and data-driven ecosystem of hiring, upskilling, and managing talent - at scale, for any job role, and any industry. More than 500 organizations in 70+ countries are using iMocha's solution for taking a Skills-First approach to accelerated hiring, objective learning and development programs, and managing talent from candidate to alumni. Enterprises across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Banking, Financial and Insurance, and Engineering are using iMocha's Skills platform to make data-driven talent decisions.

The platform leverages patented technologies and includes innovative features to build employee skills profile, organizational skills inventory, skills taxonomy and skills ontology, skill benchmarking, and skills analytics that helps to hire, develop, and manage talent by taking a Skills-First approach.  

