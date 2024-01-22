iMocha introduces an advanced AI-Skills Match Engine to simplify Talent Acquisition

News provided by

iMocha

22 Jan, 2024, 14:01 ET

iMocha's AI-Skills Match Engine uses AI to map candidates' job role-specific skills with job requisitions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, the leading AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud platform announced the launch of its innovative AI-Skills Match Engine. This feature, part of its Talent Acquisition suite, aggregates and refines external talent, delivering a very accurate match of the candidates and the Job requisition, incorporating the organization's job architecture using AI.

Continue Reading
iMocha introduces its advanced AI-Skills Match to simplify Talent Acquisition
iMocha introduces its advanced AI-Skills Match to simplify Talent Acquisition

It integrates seamlessly with SAP SuccessFactors and other ATSs. Hence, helping HR leaders gather all job applications in one place, assess them against the job's primary and secondary skill requirements, and validate each candidate's skills through AI.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Mishra, Founder & CEO of iMocha said, "Since the introduction of our Skills Intelligence Cloud in 2023, we have broadened our worldwide reach and witnessed a growing demand from enterprises in the US, MEA, Europe, and India region. The introduction of AI-Skills Match reflects our dedication to ongoing innovation, as we endeavor to enhance our Talent Acquisition solutions with cutting-edge AI enhancements. Selecting the ideal candidate for a role is critical for any company's achievements. Our skill-matching engine plays a pivotal role in making this process more accurate and skill-centric. Hence, supporting our customers in their pursuit of a 'Skills-First' transformation."

Adding further, Vishal Madan, Vice President, Head of Engineering & Information Security at iMocha, said, "Our new AI-Skills Match tool evaluates each applicant using two AI engines. One matches job-specific skills with the applicant's resume, and the other considers secondary factors like location, certifications, and industry background to create an Ideal Candidate Profile. This not only reduces time but also eliminates any risks of unconscious bias or other human-induced errors during the hiring process".

The introduction of iMocha's AI-Skills Match marks a transformative moment in talent acquisition. Tailored for today's competitive job market, where skillset takes precedence over degrees, this tool revolutionizes the hiring process. It enables recruiters to efficiently sift through a multitude of resumes to find the ideal match for specific job roles. This not only accelerates the hiring process but also significantly enhances the quality of candidates, aligning talent acquisition with the evolving needs of the industry.

About iMocha (www.imocha.io)

iMocha is an AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud that helps enterprises to build a Skills-First and data-driven ecosystem of hiring, upskilling, and managing talent - at scale, for any job role, and any industry. More than 500 organizations in 70+ countries are using iMocha's solution for taking a Skills-First approach to accelerated hiring, objective learning and development programs, and managing talent from candidate to alumni. Enterprises across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Banking, Financial and Insurance, and Engineering are using iMocha's Skills platform to make data-driven talent decisions.

The platform leverages patented technologies and includes innovative features to build employee skills profiles, organizational skills inventory, skills taxonomy and skills ontology, skill benchmarking, and skills analytics that help to hire, develop, and manage talent by taking a Skills-First approach.  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323903/iMocha.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209786/4506752/iMocha_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE iMocha

Also from this source

56 % des entreprises du monde entier ont entrepris une « transformation axée sur les compétences » (SFT) et enregistrent une croissance de leur chiffre d'affaires deux fois supérieure à celle de leur groupe de référence : rapport iMocha-EY

56 % des entreprises du monde entier ont entrepris une « transformation axée sur les compétences » (SFT) et enregistrent une croissance de leur chiffre d'affaires deux fois supérieure à celle de leur groupe de référence : rapport iMocha-EY

À l'origine d'un changement transformationnel, 56 % des entreprises dans le monde adoptent une « transformation axée sur les compétences », selon le...
56 % der Unternehmen weltweit führen eine „Skills-First Transformation" (SFT) durch und verzeichnen ein doppeltes Umsatzwachstum im Vergleich zu ihrer Vergleichsgruppe: iMocha-EY-Bericht

56 % der Unternehmen weltweit führen eine „Skills-First Transformation" (SFT) durch und verzeichnen ein doppeltes Umsatzwachstum im Vergleich zu ihrer Vergleichsgruppe: iMocha-EY-Bericht

Laut dem jüngsten Bericht von iMocha-EY India, setzen 56 % der Unternehmen weltweit auf eine „Skills-First Transformation", was einen tiefgreifenden...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.