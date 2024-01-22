iMocha introduces an advanced AI-Skills Match Engine to simplify Talent Acquisition

iMocha's AI-Skills Match Engine uses AI to map candidates' job role-specific skills with job requisitions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha , the leading AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud platform announced the launch of its innovative AI-Skills Match Engine. This feature, part of its Talent Acquisition suite, aggregates and refines external talent, delivering a very accurate match of the candidates and the Job requisition, incorporating the organization's job architecture using AI.

iMocha introduces its advanced AI-Skills Match to simplify Talent Acquisition

It integrates seamlessly with SAP SuccessFactors and other ATSs. Hence, helping HR leaders gather all job applications in one place, assess them against the job's primary and secondary skill requirements, and validate each candidate's skills through AI.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Mishra, Founder & CEO of iMocha said, "Since the introduction of our Skills Intelligence Cloud in 2023, we have broadened our worldwide reach and witnessed a growing demand from enterprises in the US, MEA, Europe, and India region. The introduction of AI-Skills Match reflects our dedication to ongoing innovation, as we endeavor to enhance our Talent Acquisition solutions with cutting-edge AI enhancements. Selecting the ideal candidate for a role is critical for any company's achievements. Our skill-matching engine plays a pivotal role in making this process more accurate and skill-centric. Hence, supporting our customers in their pursuit of a 'Skills-First' transformation."

Adding further, Vishal Madan, Vice President, Head of Engineering & Information Security at iMocha, said, "Our new AI-Skills Match tool evaluates each applicant using two AI engines. One matches job-specific skills with the applicant's resume, and the other considers secondary factors like location, certifications, and industry background to create an Ideal Candidate Profile. This not only reduces time but also eliminates any risks of unconscious bias or other human-induced errors during the hiring process".

The introduction of iMocha's AI-Skills Match marks a transformative moment in talent acquisition. Tailored for today's competitive job market, where skillset takes precedence over degrees, this tool revolutionizes the hiring process. It enables recruiters to efficiently sift through a multitude of resumes to find the ideal match for specific job roles. This not only accelerates the hiring process but also significantly enhances the quality of candidates, aligning talent acquisition with the evolving needs of the industry.

About iMocha ( www.imocha.io )

iMocha is an AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud that helps enterprises to build a Skills-First and data-driven ecosystem of hiring, upskilling, and managing talent - at scale, for any job role, and any industry. More than 500 organizations in 70+ countries are using iMocha's solution for taking a Skills-First approach to accelerated hiring, objective learning and development programs, and managing talent from candidate to alumni. Enterprises across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Banking, Financial and Insurance, and Engineering are using iMocha's Skills platform to make data-driven talent decisions.

The platform leverages patented technologies and includes innovative features to build employee skills profiles, organizational skills inventory, skills taxonomy and skills ontology, skill benchmarking, and skills analytics that help to hire, develop, and manage talent by taking a Skills-First approach.

