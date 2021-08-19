iMocha launches AI-EnglishPro to empower organizations build winning customer-facing teams

The tool has been developed keeping in mind the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). The framework, combined with Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools, Computational Linguistics, and Text Analysis, gives an accurate picture of the candidate's competency in Business English.

AI-EnglishPro has been built to assess the four fundamental dimensions of language competency: clarity, precision, understanding and context. These provide a holistic 360-degree view of a candidate's level of proficiency in Business English. Moreover, using contextual understanding, AI-EnglishPro also provides comparative reports on how each candidate measures as compared to other candidates who have taken the test.

Sujit Karpe, iMocha's Co-founder and CTO, on this launch said, "Most of the existing English language assessments test a candidate's basic English knowledge such as grammar, structure, comprehension, etc. But Business English is about establishing clarity in communication, breaking down complex ideas into simpler, bite-sized messages that everyone can understand, and it is about understanding context as well as content. Since several existing English language assessments do not factor in this requirement, we decided to take it upon ourselves to create something that shows actual results, and not just vague overviews."

"Several existing English competency tests are often biased. They focus on accents more than proper usage and clarity. But iMocha, continuing with the resolve of ensuring diversity across all areas, removed factors that might give an undue advantage to native English speakers. We have made our AI-EnglishPro bias-free, as all assessments should be," said Amit Mishra, iMocha's Co-founder and CEO.

