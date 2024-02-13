SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, the world's leading Skills Intelligence platform has been recognized by Gartner as a Representative Provider in their latest report titled 'Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Interview Technology to Improve Candidate Experience'.

iMocha recognized as a Representative Provider in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Interview Technology to Improve Candidate Experience report

According to the report, 'Quality recruiting outcomes are at risk if poor interview processes introduce scheduling delays, unprepared interviewers, and worse, interviewer bias. Recruiting leaders should adopt AI-enabled interview technology to automate scheduling and improve engagement, preparedness , and fair decision making.'

iMocha's Skills Intelligence platform is celebrated for its comprehensive talent management and talent acquisition offerings, enhancing the candidate journey from start to finish. Its latest AI-Skills Match engine, leverages AI for precise candidate-job alignment and helps streamline screening, expedite hiring, and elevate the candidate experience.

Amit Mishra, the Founder and CEO of iMocha, shared his enthusiasm about the acknowledgment, saying, "Incorporating cutting-edge innovations has been fundamental to the development of iMocha's Skills Intelligence. Being recognized by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, for our work in AI-driven interview technology, marks a significant milestone. Since our inception in 2015, our focus has been on enhancing the candidate experience and increasing transparency in the hiring process. We are committed to continuously refining our talent solutions."

When integrated with iMocha's AI-driven Skills Intelligence, these strategies improve candidate experience and hiring quality, helping organizations create a future-ready workforce.

About iMocha ( www.imocha.io )

iMocha AI-driven Skills Intelligence Cloud empowers enterprises to focus on skills for hiring, upskilling, and managing talent effectively across various industries. Over 500 companies in 70+ countries leverage iMocha to implement a Skills-First strategy, enhancing hiring processes, learning and development, and talent management from recruitment to alumni. The platform serves key sectors like IT, Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Engineering, enabling them to make informed talent decisions.

Featuring patented technology, iMocha offers capabilities such as employee skills profiling, skills inventory, taxonomy, and ontology, along with skill benchmarking and analytics. This facilitates a Skills-First approach in hiring, development, and talent management, optimizing organizational talent strategies.

Gartner, Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Interview Technology to Improve Candidate Experience, 25 January 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

