iMocha recognized as a Representative Provider in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Interview Technology to Improve Candidate Experience report

News provided by

iMocha

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, the world's leading Skills Intelligence platform has been recognized by Gartner as a Representative Provider in their latest report titled 'Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Interview Technology to Improve Candidate Experience'. 

Continue Reading
iMocha recognized as a Representative Provider in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Interview Technology to Improve Candidate Experience report
iMocha recognized as a Representative Provider in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Interview Technology to Improve Candidate Experience report

According to the report, 'Quality recruiting outcomes are at risk if poor interview processes introduce scheduling delays, unprepared interviewers, and worse, interviewer bias. Recruiting leaders should adopt AI-enabled interview technology to automate scheduling and improve engagement, preparedness, and fair decision making.' 

iMocha's Skills Intelligence platform is celebrated for its comprehensive talent management and talent acquisition offerings, enhancing the candidate journey from start to finish. Its latest AI-Skills Match engine, leverages AI for precise candidate-job alignment and helps streamline screening, expedite hiring, and elevate the candidate experience.

Amit Mishra, the Founder and CEO of iMocha, shared his enthusiasm about the acknowledgment, saying, "Incorporating cutting-edge innovations has been fundamental to the development of iMocha's Skills Intelligence. Being recognized by  Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, for our work in AI-driven interview technology, marks a significant milestone. Since our inception in 2015, our focus has been on enhancing the candidate experience and increasing transparency in the hiring process. We are committed to continuously refining our talent solutions."

When integrated with iMocha's AI-driven Skills Intelligence, these strategies improve candidate experience and hiring quality, helping organizations create a future-ready workforce.

About iMocha (www.imocha.io) 

iMocha AI-driven Skills Intelligence Cloud empowers enterprises to focus on skills for hiring, upskilling, and managing talent effectively across various industries. Over 500 companies in 70+ countries leverage iMocha to implement a Skills-First strategy, enhancing hiring processes, learning and development, and talent management from recruitment to alumni. The platform serves key sectors like IT, Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Engineering, enabling them to make informed talent decisions.

Featuring patented technology, iMocha offers capabilities such as employee skills profiling, skills inventory, taxonomy, and ontology, along with skill benchmarking and analytics. This facilitates a Skills-First approach in hiring, development, and talent management, optimizing organizational talent strategies. 

Gartner, Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Interview Technology to Improve Candidate Experience, 25 January 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2339456/iMocha.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209786/4506752/iMocha_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE iMocha

Also from this source

iMocha introduces an advanced AI-Skills Match Engine to simplify Talent Acquisition

iMocha introduces an advanced AI-Skills Match Engine to simplify Talent Acquisition

iMocha, the leading AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud platform announced the launch of its innovative AI-Skills Match Engine. This feature, part...
56 % des entreprises du monde entier ont entrepris une « transformation axée sur les compétences » (SFT) et enregistrent une croissance de leur chiffre d'affaires deux fois supérieure à celle de leur groupe de référence : rapport iMocha-EY

56 % des entreprises du monde entier ont entrepris une « transformation axée sur les compétences » (SFT) et enregistrent une croissance de leur chiffre d'affaires deux fois supérieure à celle de leur groupe de référence : rapport iMocha-EY

À l'origine d'un changement transformationnel, 56 % des entreprises dans le monde adoptent une « transformation axée sur les compétences », selon le...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.