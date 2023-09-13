By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors & SAP Fieldglass, iMocha delivers a comprehensive Skills Intelligence for Total Talent Acquisition to enterprises.

SAN FRANCISCO and PUNE, India, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha today announced that its Skills Intelligence for Total Talent Acquisition is now available on the SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. iMocha's AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud integrates with SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Fieldglass to deliver Total Talent Acquisition solution covering full-time employees as well as contingent workers.

iMocha’s Skills Intelligence for Total Talent Acquisition Now Available on SAP® Store

"By partnering with SAP, we are offering a comprehensive Total Talent Acquisition solution that is backed by iMocha's AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud and SAP's robust recruiting and external workforce management offerings", said iMocha's Founder & CEO Amit D Mishra. He further added, "Our alliance with SAP will empower hiring teams to engage, assess, interview and hire skill-ready talent faster and better by adopting a Skills-First approach."

The integrated solution helps recruiters, hiring managers, CHROs, and other decision makers to:

- Streamline all their recruitment processes using a centralized workflow

- Leverage an AI-driven talent pool management system that automatically scores candidates based on organisational criteria

- Enhance employer brand with superior candidate experience

- Improve hiring quality with Skills-First candidate screening

- Foster productive interviews & seamless communication

- Make data-driven and intelligent hiring decisions

"Skills and labor shortages are two of the most pressing concerns facing societies and economies today," said Dave Ghosh, EVP and Global Head of Sales for iMocha. "iMocha's Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Cloud solution delivers the "Skills-First" approach to solving the talent supply chain and internal talent development challenges for all organizations using the SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Fieldglass platforms. We are excited to partner with SAP and be a part of this powerful partner ecosystem to deliver excellence in successfully deploying the "Skills-First" strategy for organizations while delivering significant win for individuals."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

iMocha is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About iMocha:

iMocha is an AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud that helps enterprises to build a Skills-First and data-driven ecosystem of hiring, upskilling, and managing talent - at scale, for any job role, and any industry. More than 500 organisations in 70+ countries are using iMocha's solution for taking a Skills-First approach to accelerated hiring, objective learning and development programs and to manage talent from candidate to alumni. Enterprises from IT/ITeS, Telecom, Banking, Financial and Insurance and Engineering are using iMocha's Skills platform to make data driven talent decisions.

The platform leverages patented technologies and includes innovative features to build employee skills profile, organisational skills inventory, skills taxonomy and skills ontology, skill benchmarking and skills analytics that helps to hire, develop and manage talent by taking a Skills-First approach.

For more about iMocha, visit www.imocha.io

SOURCE iMocha