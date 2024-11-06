Revolutionary Smart Features Redefine Residential Irrigation Management

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Irrigation Show, ImoLaza proudly unveiled its latest flagship product, the ImoLaza® ULTRA , further solidifying its leadership position in the smart irrigation field. Designed as a versatile, all-in-one smart sprinkler controller for home gardens and light commercial use, the ImoLaza® ULTRA integrates cutting-edge technology, representing not only the latest advancements in the industry but also providing unprecedented smart, efficient, and sustainable irrigation solutions for households worldwide, contributing to the sustainable management of global water resources.

ImoLaza® ULTRA Debuts at the 2024 Irrigation Show, Leading the Future of Smart Irrigation

Smart Technology, Redefining Yard Irrigation

ImoLaza® ULTRA's innovative features not only enhance irrigation management efficiency but also significantly improve water resource utilization. Key features include:

– Real-Time Clock (RTC) Chip: Ensures irrigation schedules run precisely even during power outages, preventing disruption or missed watering times.

– Smart Fault Detection: Automatically monitors issues such as controller offline status, solenoid short circuits, and pipe leaks. Instant alerts are sent via mobile app or email, enabling users to quickly respond and prevent equipment damage, saving valuable water.

– Surge Protection: The built-in surge protection feature prevents damage from lightning strikes and high voltage surges, while the integrated milliamp sensor continuously monitors amperage issues, ensuring the irrigation system operates at its best.

– Smart Cycle & Soak: By watering in short cycles and alternating between them, the Smart Cycle and Soak function helps the soil absorb water more effectively while preventing runoff. This extends lawn life and promotes healthier, lusher growth while conserving water resources.

– History Log: The system records all sprinkler controller activities, including status changes, irrigation schedule execution, detailed watering records for each zone, quick runs, network updates, and weather skip records, making it easy for users to review and ensuring the system is always in optimal condition.

Advancing the Sustainable Management of Water Resources

Global water resources are becoming increasingly strained. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), outdoor residential water use in the United States approaches 8 billion gallons per day, with up to 50% of that water wasted due to inefficient irrigation systems. ImoLaza firmly believes that technology is the key to addressing water waste issues. The ImoLaza® ULTRA seamlessly integrates meteorological data from the National Weather Service, radar data from local meteorological departments, and real-time weather data from 375,000 personal weather stations to intelligently adjust irrigation schedules, ensuring that every drop of water is fully utilized and contributing to sustainable water resource management.

"ImoLaza's mission is not only to provide users with smart and convenient irrigation tools but also to contribute to the sustainable management of global water resources through innovation," said Ryan, CEO of ImoLaza. "The launch of ImoLaza® ULTRA marks another breakthrough in our smart irrigation technology, offering millions of households a more efficient and environmentally friendly lawn irrigation solution."

Remote Control and Smart Management, Revolutionizing User Experience

ImoLaza® ULTRA , ImoLaza® PRO , and ImoLaza® ET Master all support remote control, allowing users to manage their irrigation systems anytime, anywhere via their mobile phones. These devices are compatible with all traditional irrigation controllers, making replacements and upgrades easy while catering to the personalized needs of different households.

The ImoLaza® product line offers a wide range of configuration options:

• ImoLaza® ET Master: Available in 4-zone, 6-zone, 8-zone, 12-zone, and 16-zone configurations.

• ImoLaza® ULTRA: Available in 4-zone, 8-zone, 12-zone, and 16-zone configurations.

• ImoLaza® PRO: Available in 6-zone, 12-zone, 18-zone, 24-zone, and 30-zone configurations.

Smart Management Center for Contractors

ImoLaza® PRO is equipped with the Smart Management Center, designed specifically for contractors. Contractors can manage all clients and devices with a single account, receive real-time system updates, quickly locate devices, and optimize maintenance processes. With preset zone templates, contractors can apply and update irrigation schedules with one click, improving operational efficiency and saving time, ensuring excellent service quality and customer satisfaction.

About ImoLaza

ImoLaza is a high-tech company focused on the future of irrigation technology, dedicated to providing smart irrigation solutions for residential lawns while promoting sustainable water use practices. Since the launch of ImoLaza® ET Master, the product has received widespread acclaim for its outstanding performance. Now, ImoLaza® ULTRA, ImoLaza® PRO, and ImoLaza® ET Master continue to lead the development of smart irrigation technology, bringing smarter, more efficient water use experiences to millions of households. Through innovative technology and intelligent management, ImoLaza helps users maintain healthy lawns while making a positive impact on the sustainable use of global water resources. For more information, please visit https://pro.imolaza.com and follow us on YouTube , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook @ImoLaza.

