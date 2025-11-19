Imorgon Version 2 Debuts at RSNA, Boosting Radiology Reporting Productivity

New Release Integrates Calculators, Priors, and Clinical Guidance to Generate Preliminary Reports Automatically

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imorgon today announced Imorgon v2, an upgrade to its structured reporting platform designed to reduce non-interpretive workload for radiologists, sonographers, and technologists. The new version processes measurements and observations as structured findings and transfers them into a preliminary report for the radiologist.

Imorgon v2 Dictate Less Do More 1 minute Demo

Imorgon v2 achieves these efficiencies through enhancements to its reporting engine, including prior-measurement retrieval, integrated calculators, clinical decision support, and automated text generation. Together, these capabilities produce a preliminary report that reduces manual steps and enables radiologists to focus on interpretation.

Key enhancements include:

Expanded Data Integration: Transfer DICOM Structured Report (SR) measurements from ultrasound, DEXA, and AI tools, as well as text files from advanced workstation software.

Transfer DICOM Structured Report (SR) measurements from ultrasound, DEXA, and AI tools, as well as text files from advanced workstation software. Prior Measurements: Built-in retrieval of prior measurements

Built-in retrieval of prior measurements Built-in Calculators : Eliminating manual percent difference and volume calculations.

: Eliminating manual percent difference and volume calculations. Built-in Decision Support: Integrated clinical guidance, including TI-RADS and O-RADS, reduces context switching and supports guideline adherence.

Integrated clinical guidance, including TI-RADS and O-RADS, reduces context switching and supports guideline adherence. Intelligent Text Generation: Automated insertion of clinically relevant descriptors based on thresholds and prior comparisons.

Automated insertion of clinically relevant descriptors based on thresholds and prior comparisons. Enterprise Integration: Works within Epic and other EHR systems without additional applications.

"Productivity gains don't require future AI breakthroughs," said Andy Milkowski, CEO of Imorgon. "Imorgon v2 applies practical automation to the routine steps that slow radiologists down, ensuring they can dictate less and do more."

Early users report immediate efficiency improvements.

Lynn C, Director of Clinical Applications, noted, "Automated transfer of measurements and findings allowed our team to spend less time on manual entry and more time on accurate diagnosis."

Visit Imorgon at RSNA 2025, South Hall, Booth 2060.

About Imorgon

Imorgon develops software that improves radiology reporting efficiency and diagnostic quality by eliminating non-interpretive work and streamlining workflow. Learn more at www.imorgon.net .

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://rsna2025.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=00559058.

SOURCE Imorgon Medical