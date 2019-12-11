iMoving Publishes Study Exploring 21st Century Solution to Centuries-Old Problem: Evolution of the Moving Industry Into E-Commerce

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iMoving (https://www.imoving.com/) recently published an in-depth article exploring the origins of the moving industry, along with the general complications associated with continuing to use outdated service modalities. The article analyzes the costs and pitfalls of traditional moving, illustrating that despite modern technological advances, the moving industry is relatively unchanged. iMoving is positioned as the only electronic all-service moving platform available.

"Here we are, almost 20 years into the 21st century, and the moving industry has barely changed," said iMoving Founder, Meyr Aviv. "People still have to go from mover to mover, checking prices, calling for quotes, hoping to find someone qualified and honest — and it all adds up to so much more cost and aggravation than is absolutely necessary. That's why we reinvented and reimagined the moving process, in a digital way."

iMoving provides moving services to anyone, anywhere, in the United States. Using a detailed digital interface, customers can customize each moving experience to follow their budget and address their needs, saving consumers a great deal of time by eliminating the headache individuals typically face when searching for a moving company. Unlike the antiquated method of combing through the phone book and calling each mover one at a time, iMoving's platform makes it easy and convenient for the consumer to find the best mover at the best price.

One of the most important aspects of the iMoving experience is the pre-vetted, pre-selected fleet of qualified, insured movers. Similar to online travel web-sites that allow a customer to see multiple quotes in one search, iMoving provides the same consumer experience. Customers can view the movers' credentials and ratings, read real customer reviews, and evaluate recommendations to help make their choice. Each mover is screened and handpicked by iMoving in a multistep process.

Another unique feature that iMoving offers is total protection through its secure payment program: Movers are only paid after completion, and satisfaction is reported from the customer. iMoving handles any issues or complications involving the mover, ensuring consumers receive the services they paid for. If a consumer is not satisfied (i.e. damaged items, late movers, etc.) iMoving will resolve the matter.

The iMoving platform also allows each customer to personalize the process, step-by-step, in an intuitive way:

List Items: Customers select their inventory, per item/ per room/ per box, using the digital planner. Movers know exactly what they are moving and can price accurately.

iMoving is an advanced, secure digital platform that allows customers to plan local or long distance moves with qualified movers, while also managing and overseeing the entire process throughout. iMoving is the only service available where the consumer can create their move all from an instinctive online platform. iMoving provides access to a network of licensed and bonded movers who provide competitive bids on each job. And with complete platform oversight, moving-day problems like bad service, rude staff and sudden price hikes are eliminated. Learn more at: www.iMoving.com.

