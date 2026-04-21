Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. cybersecurity incident

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. data breach. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. learned of an incident affecting its systems on or about March 20, 2024.

What Happened

On or about March 20, 2024, Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. identified unauthorized access on its systems. The company launched an investigation and determined that between February 21, 2024, and March 20, 2024, an unauthorized third party gained access and acquired certain personal information.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names and Social Security numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.

Impac Mortgage Holdings is a Newport Beach–based lender focused on non-traditional home loans.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP