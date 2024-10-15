IMPACT 5050 Hosts Thought Leaders in Quantum, AI, the 4th Industrial Revolution, and Personal & Professional Development

Leaders in business take to the rainforest of the One&Only Mandarina in Nayarit, Mexico

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Marketing Association (IMA) hosted IMPACT 5050 at the One&Only Mandarina from September 12th to 15th. Over the course of four days, attendees experienced a blend of Sr. executive introductions, gourmet meals, and insightful thought leadership speaker presentations. The event kicked off with a welcome reception at Jetty Beach, where participants were greeted by the ocean breeze, a cocktail party, gourmet dinner and a firework display, setting the tone for the rest of the event.

Internet Marketing Association (IMA) Chairman, Sinan Kanatsiz, speaking at the Welcome Reception on Jetty Beach.

Day two was all about the conference, with a focus on thought leadership in Robotics, Quantum, Ai, Real Estate, Organizational Leadership and Personal Growth. Speakers emphasized the importance of adaptability and resilience in today's fast-evolving world, urging attendees to reflect on their leadership styles and adopt strategies to drive positive change within their teams and businesses. The energy in the room was strong, with discussions exploring the future of industries such as real estate, Ai, and quantum computing. Notable presentations included "Transform Your Business – Transform Yourself" by Mark and Kamin Samuel, and Larry Armstrong's impactful talk on "Layered Leadership."

As the sun set, attendees gathered for a gourmet dinner at the Carao Pool Deck, where they enjoyed authentic Mexican cuisine accompanied by a 7 piece, live band with fire dancers. The evening's lively atmosphere continued as everyone celebrated with desert, marking a joyous and memorable end to a full day of learning and inspiration.

The third day allowed attendees to unwind and explore the One&Only Mandarina resort. From horseback riding along the coast and ziplining through the jungle to golfing or surfing, there was no shortage of activities to help everyone recharge. That evening, the group reconvened for cocktails at the resort's largest villa before indulging in an elegant Italian dinner on the beach at Allora, a perfect finale to an eventful day.

These social moments allowed for deeper conversations and relationships to form between conference attendees.

Networking was a key element throughout IMPACT 5050, with many connections formed during the event. Whether over casual breakfast conversations or deeper exchanges between sessions, attendees had ample opportunity to share ideas, collaborate, and explore new partnerships. The diverse mix of seasoned industry veterans and innovative newcomers created a vibrant atmosphere, sparking creativity and opening doors for future opportunities.

Beyond the professional development and networking, the event also placed an emphasis on wellness and the importance of finding balance. The day of activities offered participants the chance to relax and reconnect with nature, while evening gatherings further fostered the sense of community that IMPACT 5050 has become known for over the years. The spirit of camaraderie, laughter, and shared experiences was a testament to the lasting relationships formed through this unique event.

IMPACT 5050: Award-Winning Leadership and Speaker Insights

2024 IMPACT Award Winners

Quantum Computing Developer of the Year - Bala Sriraghavan

Builder of the Year - 4C Group

Fastest Growing Company - Healthcues

Social Impact Through Soccer - Brera Holdings PLC

Best Investment Bank - Boustead Securities

High-Performance Leadership - Olivier Lemaignen

Innovation in Aerial Technology - AerialOne Digital Studios

Excellence in Biotech Investment - RTW Investments

Diagnostic Software of the Year - Neuromatch By LVIS

Best AI Compliance Solution - KonaAI

Best Marketing Strategy - Jeanniey Walden

Business Bank of the Year - Farmers & Merchants Bank

Strategic Investment Leadership - Blue Jasper Capital

Visionary Leadership in Talent Development - Doug Wilson

Application of the Year - GiGO Clean Technology

Banking and Finance Visionary - Kevin Fink

Commercial Broker of the Year - Will Tober

Innovation Compliance Excellence - Shawn Collins

Excellence in Asset Management - John Quintinar

Innovation in Digital Experience - Codazen

Culinary IMPACT - Charles Webb

Innovation in Customer Experience - Anuj Bhalla

Leadership in Innovation Investments - Billy Beach

Communication Solution of the Year - Victor Cho

Leadership Book of the Year - Layered Leadership by Larry Armstrong

Digital Transformation Leadership - Tom Peck

IT Solutions Provider of the Year - Delarman Technologies

OC Developer of the Year - Grant Keene

Innovation in Entrepreneurship Education - UCI

Startup of the Year - Dreamstar Lines

IMPACT 5050 Speakers & Topics

Mark Samuel , IMPAQ Corporation - "Transform Your Business"

, IMPAQ Corporation - "Transform Your Business" Kamin Samuel , Kamin Samuel Consulting - "Transform Yourself"

, Kamin Samuel Consulting - "Transform Yourself" Olivier Lemaignen, HPO Coach - "Building High Performing Organizations and Leaders"

Errol Arkilic, UCI - "Storytelling in the Age of AI"

- "Storytelling in the Age of AI" Jin Hyung Lee , LVIS - "The Neuroscience Behind Leadership"

, LVIS - "The Neuroscience Behind Leadership" Larry Armstrong , Ware Malcomb - "Layered Leadership"

, Ware Malcomb - "Layered Leadership" Bala Sriraghavan, Datanetiix - "Quantum Computing Trends and Future"

Tom Peck , Sysco - "Organizational Leadership in Enterprise"

, Sysco - "Organizational Leadership in Enterprise" Doug Wilson , CLAOC - "The Power of Purposeful Leadership"

, CLAOC - "The Power of Purposeful Leadership" Grant Keene , WJK Development - "The Orange County Real Estate Development Forecast"

, WJK Development - "The Orange County Real Estate Development Forecast" Victor Cho , Emovid - "Authentic Communication in the Age of AI"

, Emovid - "Authentic Communication in the Age of AI" Solim Gasparik , 4C Group - "Real Estate Momentum of Park City, Utah "

, 4C Group - "Real Estate Momentum of " Arman Movassaghi , Delarman Technologies - "Technology Redundancy and Cybersecurity"

, Delarman Technologies - "Technology Redundancy and Cybersecurity" Chris Norton , Sutter Securities - "Frozen Capital Markets, Identifying Opportunities"

, Sutter Securities - "Frozen Capital Markets, Identifying Opportunities" Bita Safari, GiGO Clean Technologies - "Clean Leadership that Shines"

Shawn Collins , Stradling - "Leadership Initiatives in 2025"

, Stradling - "Leadership Initiatives in 2025" Colin Myers , Blue Jasper - "Financial Health & Leadership"

, Blue Jasper - "Financial Health & Leadership" Joe Fries , Codazen - "Extended Reality, Color, AI, and the Next Generation"

, Codazen - "Extended Reality, Color, AI, and the Next Generation" Joshua Dominic , Dreamstar Lines - "The Future of Overnight Travel"

, Dreamstar Lines - "The Future of Overnight Travel" Charles Webb , Celebrity Chef - "A Culinary Expedition with a Cause"

, Celebrity Chef - "A Culinary Expedition with a Cause" Billy Beach, Billy Beach Capital - "The Future of Real World Tokenization"

IMPACT 5050 was not only a serene retreat from the fast-paced world but also an unparalleled opportunity for growth and inspiration. Attendees left with fresh perspectives, new connections, and the motivation to implement the valuable lessons they had learned.

About the Internet Marketing Association, Inc.

The Internet Marketing Association (IMA) is a professional organization that, since its inception in 2001, has accrued one of the largest databases of professional members in various fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming and creative development. The organization has a TV Show called IMPACT TV as well as an annual conference called IMPACT, which has hosted over 10,000 professional attendees over the past 20 years and over 100,000 online.

