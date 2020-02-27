Impact Advisors Named Workday Alliance Services Partner

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Advisors LLC today announced that it has been named a Workday Alliance Services Partner. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

As a Workday Alliance Services Partner, Impact Advisors will help customers successfully deploy Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Supply Chain Management for Healthcare. Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support a complete range of financial and people-based processes that provide clients with real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change. Workday Supply Chain Management for Healthcare provides an automated and seamless process for purchasing, tracking, and replenishing the items and services needed to support patient care.

As a dedicated healthcare consulting firm, Impact Advisors brings its focus to the specific needs of healthcare providers, including support for clinical services and business operations in the areas of financial management, human capital management, and supply chain management. Combining advisory, deployment, and performance excellence consulting services, Impact Advisors will enable Workday customers to achieve higher performance and value from their investment in Workday products and services.

"We believe our leadership position in the healthcare consulting market, when combined with Workday's proven solutions, will enable higher performance for healthcare providers who are moving to cloud-based ERP delivery platforms," said Lydon Neumann, ERP service line leader, Impact Advisors. "Building on our previous Advisory Partner relationship with Workday, we've expanded our resource skills and expertise, innovation, and deployment services to help our clients maximize the benefits of their Workday investment."

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare consulting firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and performance improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and IT experience. The firm has earned a number of prestigious industry and workplace awards, including Best in KLAS® for 13 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

