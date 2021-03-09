Impact Analytics named in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Tweet this

The guide also outlines supply chain planning processes for mature organizations and the logical architecture of planning that has evolved to include consideration of the user experience (UX), specific characteristics of planning science and optimization, a management center, and specific forecasting and replenishment engines. This outlined architecture provides a structured way to evaluate providers when conducting a search for a planning solution.

"We believe that smart decisions are made when humans and machines work together. We have built best-in-class decision systems that unlock the power of artificial intelligence for our customers, in easy-to-use workflows. Our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide is one more validation that our AI-driven solutions are supporting retailers in automating and optimizing forecasting and replenishment," said Prashant Agrawal, CEO of Impact Analytics.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics is a fast-growing, AI-powered software solutions company. A leading provider of planning, merchandising and forecasting tools for the retail, CPG and grocery sectors. Its suite of products for Assortment Planning, Allocation Optimization, Markdown Optimization and Promotion Planning is empowering leading retailers to make smart data-based decisions and transform their businesses to achieve substantial business benefits. To learn more, visit www.impactanalytics.co

SOURCE Impact Analytics Inc

Related Links

https://impactanalytics.co

